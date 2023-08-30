PLAISTOW, N.H. – For Natalie Paradzick, Pinkerton Academy’s first field hockey win of the 2023 season, a 1-0 thriller over host Timberlane Regional, followed her script to perfection.
Only one goal was scored on the day and it came off of her stick, a rifle shot on a penalty corner that teammate Anna Perkins tipped in, just 64 seconds before the half.
“I love assisting to my teammates,” said the senior Paradzick, a four-year competitor for the Astros at center-midfield, the last three seasons coming with the varsity. “Anna had a tip off one of my shots for the goal. It was just amazing.”
Paradzick has big plans for the 2023-24 school sports calendar. And, of course, it starts with field hockey.
“I can’t wait to have this last year with the team. I’ve played four years here,” she said. “I also play lacrosse, but field hockey is my No. 1 sport. To be able to have this last year with my team is just amazing.”
Typically on Wednesday, Paradzick was a rock in the midfield all afternoon. She takes pride in her game, a game she would like to continue at the next level.
“I definitely want to play in college, maybe even play both sports,” said Paradzick, whose top choice right now is Southern New Hampshire University.
First things first, though. The Astros, who tied Bedford in the opener, 4-4, have some pretty big plans.
“This team is amazing. We have to get to the semifinals. I want to be one of the top four teams in the state,” she said. “We have such passion, every time we’re on the field. Whether we are down or up, we just have so much energy. I love that about our team team this year.
She is so ready for battle this fall.
“Definitely with the big games, against the bigger teams. I can’t wait to have that last chance against them,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.