BOSTON -- What happens when Lightning ... gets struck down?
David Pastrnak's superpowers aren't a result of the earth's elements or by supernatural force; his are a result of organic God-given ability and years of honing those very skills he is blessed with.
Against a team they have struggled mightily against in recent years, the indefatigable No. 88 scored not once, not twice, but thrice, each in its own fashion, to send a heaping helping of hats onto the TD Garden ice in celebration Thursday night. Pastrnak's 36th tally of the season proved to be the game-winner, coming with just 4:10 left in regulation, allowing the Boston Bruins to take down Tampa Bay, 3-2.
On New Year's Day, the Bruins were barely in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, sitting in fourth place in the Atlantic Division a distant 15 points behind the Lightning. With Thursday night's triumph -- one of their best of the 2021-22 season -- they've now passed the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in the standings, sliding up into third place with 85 points.
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm played his first game in Black-and-Gold since arriving in a trade from Anaheim and subsequently signing an 8-year, $52 million contract extension. He wowed both his coach ("he's a better puck mover in small areas than I anticipated," said Bruce Cassidy) and his teammates ("Nasty. Amazing," said Pastrnak) with his size and three-zone play, contributing assists on two of Pastrnak's goals.
Erik Haula, the second line center who, along with left wing Taylor Hall has found long-term chemistry with Pasternak, won 10-of-16 faceoffs and had a helper on all three goals.
But it was Pastrnak, naturally, who stole the show.
Lindholm started the sequence for his first goal, throwing a pass up ice to Haula, who fed a streaking Pastrnak. He bore in on all-world keeper Andrei Vaislievskiy and beat him with a deke and high backhand to tie the score, 1-1.
Pastrnak's second of the night, with a tad under 12 minutes to go, was by far the prettiest at an area of the game he doesn't get enough credit for: stickhandling in tight. Haula threw a backhand pass from behind the cage to him at the right post, and in one motion Pastrnak did a 180-degree spin and backhanded a shot that went between Vaislievskiy's right pad and the post.
The same crew -- Lindholm, Haula, Hall (nice work in front of the net) and Pastrnak teamed up for the game-winner, as Haula kept the puck in and threw a shot on net, Hall fought for it out front and the mercurial Czech winger banged home the rebound.
Playing again without injured captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins improved to 40-19-5 overall -- their 10th 40-win season in history -- and a blistering 26-10-2 since January 1st. If the playoffs ended today, they wouldn't have to face Tampa Bay or Florida or Carolina in the first round, but rather ... Toronto.
"We're excited that we won and played well, but we're not getting ahead of ourselves here," said Cassidy. "We know who Tampa Bay is, they know who they are, and the road runs through them eventually. But this is good."
Like Pasta should always be.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
