WINDHAM -- With 52 yards and a one-point lead to protect, and two minutes to get it done, Windham defensive back Kavi Patel had no question in his mind.
The Jaguars were taking home their first win of 2023.
"I've never been more confidence in a defense in my life!" said Patel. "I love these guys. We always feel, mentally, that we're the best team out there, and as long as we play our hearts out, it doesn't matter who is across the field from us."
With Windham leading by a point, and Malden Catholic driving with under two minutes to go in the game, Patel turned in two huge tackles, Cam Williams broke up a pass and helped forced an incomplete pass on fourth down with 1:03 left, and the Jags held strong to beat the Lancers 20-19 on Saturday afternoon.
"This feels great," said Patel. "Our last win was last year (Oct. 21) against Concord. We had that tough opening loss to Pinkerton (34-21). So to break into the win column, and to do it against a team that plays in the toughest conference in Massachusetts, is a really good accomplishment. We played our hearts out, and got it done. I'm so proud of everyone."
That final stop was the last in a crucial sequence for the Windham defense.
Malden Catholic scored with 5:27 to go in the game to cut the deficit to 20-19. The Lancers then went for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but a host of Jaguar tacklers led by Liam Shambo and Reid Lambert stuffed the runner at the line of scrimmage, preserving the one-point edge. That was the second 2-point attempt the Jaguars stopped, breaking up a fake PAT in the third quarter.
"Our defense really brought it when we needed them," said Windham coach Jack Byrne. "The offense sets us up, for sure. But when it comes to crunch time, the defense had some huge stops in the end. Stopping those 2-point conversions was really the difference."
Matt Kobouris, Dane Grieco and Jake Michalik each had a sack for the Jaguars.
After Malden took an early lead, Windham struck back when Chris Brearley took an option pitch 78 yards for a touchdown.
Top back Tiger An then gave the Jags the lead with an 8-yard TD with 6:46 to go in the first half. QB Billy DePietro added to the advantage at the start of the fourth quarter, with his only completion of the day a 18-yard TD to Ben Roy.
It was all An after that. The senior finished with 132 rushing yards on 23 carries, including the game-clinching 36-yard run in the closing moments."
"It feels good to test yourself against a good team," said An. "These your ability to keep driving and hold onto the ball. I love running the ball. Breaking that last one was great. It was like putting the final dagger in them. It was a cool way to finish the win. We wanted this more than ever."
Windham 20, Malden Catholic 19
Malden Catholic (0-1): 7 0 6 6 — 19
Windham (1-1): 7 7 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
MC — Lucas Acuna 18 pass from George Rodgers (kick good), 9:28
W — Chris Brearley 78 run (Seamus Ross), 5:16
Second Quarter
W — Tiger An 8 run (Ross kick), 6:46
Third Quarter
MC — Jaiden Williams 9 run (pass failed), 6:25
Fourth Quarter
W — Ben Roy 18 pass from Billy DePietro (rush failed), 10:55
MC — Williams 4 run (rush failed), 5:27
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Windham — Tiger An 23-132, Chris Brearley 5-83, Cam Williams 4-30, Billy DePietro 2-3, Hayden Tedesco 1-0, Dylan Roy 1-(-4); Malden Catholic — Treyvon Turner 14-74, Jaiden Williams 10-43, Marcus Rojas 3-15, George Rodgers 4-(-12)
PASSING: Windham — DePietro 1-5-0, 18; MC — Rodgers 8-17-0, 83
RECEIVING: Windham — Ben Ro 1-18; MC — Lucas Acuna 1-18, Turner 3-25, Williams 2-18, Rojas 2-22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.