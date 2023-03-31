BOSTON – It was about 90 minutes into the 2023 Red Sox season when social media explosions were heard all over New England as Corey Kluber lost his way in the fourth inning.
“They stink.” ... “Their pitching stinks.” ... “Embarrassing.” ... “The bullpen is a complete disaster.”
Then the Red Sox fell behind 10-2 and, well it got worse.
“The Red Sox will lose 100 games.” ... “Chaim Bloom should be fired.” ... “The lineup bites.” Etc., etc.
You get the point.
Of course, the Red Sox offense didn’t go down without a fight – with the help of the Orioles defense – and got the tying run to second base, trailing 10-9.
Centerfielder Adam Duvall ended up striking out swinging.
We call everything that happened, well, baseball.
While it’s easy to throw shade on the pitching, because, for the most part, it was bad from start to finish, the game got away from the Red Sox early.
This wasn’t a blown game, which are more painful, this was a bad game the Red Sox almost stole.
The 2023 Red Sox are not a team yet. There are too many new pieces, important pieces, that haven’t planted their personalities into our complex landscape.
Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall and really Tristan Casas are going to some time to figure out their roles.
Then there’s Kikè Hernandez as a starting shortstop, Christian Arroyo as a full-time starting second baseball and Alex Verdugo’s debut as a leadoff hitter. All are being asked to give more in 2023.
As for the pitching, well, everything else will be moot if what happened on Opening Day become more of the rule than the exception.
That actual game versus the up-and-coming Orioles on Opening Day was a lot like the roster – disjointed. Everything was too new.
Remember this is Boston. Not everyone is suited to play in this region.
This isn’t giving Alex Cora or Chaim Bloom a pass until Memorial Day. But it is being realistic that this group only needs to hang around, win more than they lose, and take on whatever personality takes over.
There are a lot of pros on this team, like Turner, Hernandez, Rafael Devers and even the struggling starter, Kluber.
This team could be pretty good. It really could. There are some good, young arms who appear ready to blossom, including Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock. Of course, a good Chris Sale changes everything, but even that won’t be overnight due to his Tommy John surgery.
Can we be patient enough to allow it happen? That’s the big question.
