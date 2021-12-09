ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Here’s a message for the first-year New England Patriots: Jonnu Smith, Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.
Welcome to New England.
This is different from your signing and your first press briefing. That was just “hello.”
This is different. This group has officially been initiated and officially accepted as, well, Patriots.
What the new fellas experienced the last few days, including the strange, 14-10 win, is what it really means to be a Patriot in New England as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The drive to the Bills stadium from the team hotel was a real beauty, with all those Bills fans flipping you guys off (and “mooning” too) the last three miles. Trust me, the Bills Mafia knows the route and they know exactly when the Patriots team buses are driving by.
That’s been a ritual when the Patriots have come to Buffalo the last two decades.
Hell, it’s been a metaphor for this franchise since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady started wreaking havoc. A basic “bleep you” Patriots.
It means you get the other team’s and, especially, the other team’s fans best in terms of passion.
The aforementioned list of new Patriots understand the sentiment about the Patriots. They felt the same way, hating on the Patriots. In the end, it probably played a role in their joining forces with Belichick.
The first dozen games were great experiences, but not a real barometer. The Patriots from September through Thanksgiving weekend were, basically, an unknown entity.
But as the Titans, Ravens and Bills tumbled the last few weeks, the Patriots kept ascending … and ascending.
When the Ravens missed the 2-point conversion, completing the loss to the Steelers, the Patriots were officially, at that moment, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
While that was basically meaningless on Dec. 5, 2021 – the Patriots were tied for the AFC’s best record at 8-4 with three other teams (Chiefs, Titans and Ravens) – the fact that Belichick and the Patriots are No. 1 in anything is not welcomed news.
Especially in Buffalo.
You just don’t drive down Patriot Way, as a player, and osmosis takes over. You need to experience being a Patriot, games like Buffalo, in Buffalo, to understand what it truly means and really, what lies ahead.
There is a toughie against the Indianapolis Colts after their bye week, which begins today. That might be even tougher than last night’s game with the Bills.
The Colts are a threat in the mediocre “elite” teams in the AFC. and one other thing: Colts fans may by the equal to the Bills Mafia, in despising your Patriots.
To the newest Patriots: Welcome. You know the hate and passion you last weekend in Buffalo? It’s only going to get stronger.
But it sort of fun, isn’t it?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.