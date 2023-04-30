Here is the complete rundown of the Patriots 12 draft picks from Thursday through Saturday:
Round 1 • Pick 17 (17) • CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Gonzalez was a four-star recruit when he signed with Colorado out of The Colony High School in Texas, where he starred on offense, defense and special teams. Gonzalez started all six games of the Buffaloes' 2020 season (25 tackles, five pass breakups) and all 12 contests in 2021 (53 tackles, 5.5 for loss, five pass breakups), earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 accolades. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin moved from Colorado to Oregon after the season and Gonzalez followed suit, starring for the Ducks in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick after leading Oregon with four interceptions and seven pass breakups, posting 50 tackles and blocking a kick in 12 starts. Gonzalez opted out of the team's bowl game. His father, Hector, is a former UTEP basketball player who played semi-professionally in Colombia. Gonzalez’s older sisters are former All-American track stars Samantha (Miami) and Melissa (Texas), who is married to NFL quarterback David Blough.
******
Round 2 • Pick 15 (46) • EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
The three-star recruit from Garner, North Carolina, began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end, starting eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 (11-124-11.3 receiving). His transition to defensive end in 2019 went quite well, as he tied the school-record with 19 tackles for loss (3.5 sacks) among his 62 tackles in 12 starts. White was not able to follow up that second-team All-Conference USA effort with the Monarchs in 2020, however, as the football team did not play that fall due to COVID-19 concerns. He transferred to Georgia Tech for 2021, making four tackles in four games after missing the start of the year due to injury. White came up big in his final season, earning third-team All-ACC notice by leading the Yellow Jackets with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks among his 54 total stops in 12 starts.
******
Round 3 • Pick 13 (76) • LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
Mapu starred at Hawthorne High School in California before heading to Sacramento State in 2017, redshirting his first year with the program. He played in five games in 2018 (six tackles) and 11 games in 2019 (18 tackles, one interception, two starts). The team did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Mapu earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference accolades the next fall after leading the Hornets with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups (also posting 65 tackles, 5.5 for loss in 12 starts). He was a first-team Associated Press FCS All-American and the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, filling the stat sheet in 13 starts (76 tackles, 6.5 for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, one blocked kick).
*******
Round 4 • Pick 5 (107) • C Jake Andrews, Troy University
Andrews stayed in Alabama for college after achieving all-metro and second-team all-state status at Stanhope Elmore High School. He redshirted his first season with the Trojans, playing in three games as a reserve lineman and blocking tight end, and then played in all 12 games as a backup at all three interior line positions in 2019. Andrews stepped into the starting lineup for all 11 games in 2020 and all 12 contests in 2021. He moved to center for his senior season, excelling to the point where Sun Belt coaches voted him first-team all-conference for his play in 14 starts.
*******
Round 4 • Pick 10 (112) • K Chad Ryland, Maryland
Ryland played football, baseball and soccer at Cedar Crest High School in Pennsylvania before accepting an offer to walk on at Eastern Michigan. He was the team's top placekicker in 2018 (41-41 XPs; 12-20-60% FGs, long 51) and 2019 (35-38 XPs; 14-19-73.7% FGs; long 52; 36 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs), then finally received a scholarship before the 2020 season. Ryland was a second-team All-MAC pick that fall, ranking sixth in the FBS by making 1.83 field goals per game (11-13-84.6%, long 52 in 6 games; also 18-19 XPs). He also landed on the second team in 2021 (47-47 XPs; 19-22-86.4% FGs, long 55; 39 touchbacks on 72 kickoffs) after setting an EMU single-season record with 104 points scored and the school's career record with 309 points scored and 141 extra points made. Ryland made three game-winning kicks (versus Purdue, 2018, Illinois in 2019, Western Michigan in 2021) during his time with the Eagles. He transferred to Maryland for his final collegiate season, garnering second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors by making 19 of 23 field goal attempts (82.6%, 3 of 6 from 50-plus yards) and 39 of 40 extra points (97.5%) while creating touchbacks on 51 of 73 kickoffs (69.9%). Ryland had a streak of 24 straight field goals made between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
******
Round 4 • Pick 15 (117) • G Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
Sow grew up in Quebec, Canada, where he was a two-time member of Team Canada's football squad. He was rated the third-best prospect for the Canadian Football League draft going into the 2021 season but deferred his draft status to the 2023 class. He started 11 of 13 games played at left tackle as a true freshman in 2018 at Eastern Michigan, then moved to left guard for 12 starts in 2019. MAC coaches voted him third-team all-conference in 2020 for his work in six starts at left guard and he was a first-team pick in 2021 and 2022 as he started all 13 contests at that spot both seasons for the Eagles.
********
Round 5 • Pick 9 (144) • G Atonio Mafi, UCLA
Mafi starred at Junipero Serra High School before signing with his home-state Bruins in 2018. He started nine of 12 games played as a freshman (17 tackles, two for loss). He started five games the next year (28 tackles, four for loss). He switched to the offensive line for 2020, playing in seven games as a reserve. Mafi started three of 12 appearances at right guard in 2021. He earned a second-team All-Pac-12 Conference nod for his play in 13 starts at left guard in 2022.
*******
Round 6 • Pick 10 (187) • WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Boutte (pronounced boo-TAY) grew up 90 minutes from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, starring at Westgate High School to earn top-100 recruit status in the 2020 class. He took advantage of star receiver Ja'Marr Chase's decision to opt out of the 2020 season and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team honors by leading the Tigers with 735 receiving yards (45 receptions, 16.3 per, five TDs in 10 games, five starts). He set an SEC-record with 308 receiving yards against Ole Miss that season. Boutte started the first six games of the 2021 season (38-509-13.4, nine TDs) but missed the rest of the year with a right ankle injury -- and required a second surgery on that injury in the following spring. In 2022, Boutte started 10 of 11 games played, catching 48 passes for 538 yards (11.2) and two scores. He missed one game (versus New Mexico) in September 2022 to be there as his girlfriend gave birth to their first child. He switched jersey numbers from No. 1 to 7 his junior season, following in the footsteps of other playmakers from Louisiana, such as DJ Chark, Leonard Fournette, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and Derek Stingley Jr. He originally decided to return to LSU for 2023 but ultimately declared for the draft and opted out of the team's bowl game to prepare.
********
Round 6 • Pick 15 (192) • P Bryce Baringer, Illinois
Baringer signed with Illinois out of Notre Dame Prep in Michigan despite not starting to punt until his junior year. After a redshirt season, he transferred to Michigan State. He tried out for the Spartans multiple times before getting the call during the 2018 season due to injuries (32.4 yards per punt, five fair catches, four inside the 20 against one touchback in four games). Baringer lost his walk-on roster spot in 2019, serving as a team photographer and continuing to work out in hopes of returning the following fall. He played in all seven games in 2020, greatly improving his distance (43.6 average, 11 fair catches on 37 punts, nine inside the 20 against three touchbacks). Baringer finally received a scholarship before the 2021 season, and he repaid the coaches by garnering second-team All-Big Ten honors, ranking fifth in the FBS with 48.4 yards per punt. He forced 15 fair catches on 59 punts (2,857 yards) and placed 20 inside the 20 against eight touchbacks. Baringer was great in 2022, as well, leading the nation with 49 yards per punt (50, 2,450, 12 fair catches, 22 inside the 20 against four touchbacks) to garner first-team AP All-American and Big Ten Punter of the Year honors, as well as a finalist spot for the Ray Guy Award.
********
Round 6 • Pick 33 (210) • WR Demario Douglas, Liberty
Douglas redshirted in 2019 but played in four games (9-136-15.1). He earned Freshman All-American notice as a punt returner in 2020 (15-166-11.1, one TD; 1-18-18.0 kickoff returns) and was a key reserve receiver (32-363-11.3, three TDs in 11 appearances). He started six of 12 games played with 2022 third-round draft pick Malik Willis in 2021 (52-701-13.5, six TDs receiving; 2-59-29.5 kick returns; 23-143-6.2, one TD punt returns) and led the Flames in receiving for a second straight year in 2022 (79-993-12.6, six TDs receiving; 5-105-21.0, one TD rushing; 14-291-20.8 kick returns; 18-74-4.1 punt returns)
********
Round 6 • Pick 37 (214) • DB Ameer Speed, Michigan State
Ameer Speed attended Sandalwood High School and was rated a 3-star prospect to some, unranked by others. Speed opted to join Georgia after being heavily recruited. But only played 20 games as a backup over four years before transferring to Mich. State where, as a fifth year senior, played in 12 games with 51 tackles, 11 assists, and made 7 stops. He is noted for his speed and quickness. He also is prone to penalties (holding/interference).
********
Round 7 • Pick 28 (245) • CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
A transfer from Florida State to Jackson State to play for then-head coach Deion Sanders, Bolden was a first-team HBCU All-American kick returner in 2021, a second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference cornerback in 2022 and accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Bolden, a former four-star recruit in high school who was a track standout, is a blazer with 4.33 40-yard dash speed who is likely to have to fight for play in the defensive backfield but could be an early contributor in the return game.
