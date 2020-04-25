The New England Patriots drafted back to back offensive linemen in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Wake Forest guard Justin Herron with the No. 195 overall pick.
Herron's selection came shortly after the Patriots also traded up to pick Michigan guard Michael Onwenu at No. 182. The two will help bolster the Patriots' depth on the interior line following the departure of Ted Karras in free agency.
Herron was a four-year starter on the Wake Forest line, earning the starting job at left tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and maintaining a starting role for the rest of his career. He missed nearly all of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL but returned this past fall as a team captain and earned third-team All-ACC honors along with a Senior Bowl invite.
While he primarily played offensive tackle in college, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Herron was listed by the Patriots as a guard, where he projects to play as a pro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.