FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots center David Andrews and defensive lineman Michael Bennett were surprise absences from the first day of training camp Thursday, joining eight others as the team kicked off its 2019 preseason.
In addition, receiver Julian Edelman (thumb) and Yodny Cajuste (calf), who are on the non-football injury list, did not participate. Nor did the six active/physically unable to perform (PUP) designees, lineman Cole Croston, safety Nate Ebner, running back Sony Michel (knee), receiver Demaryius Thomas (Achilles), cornerback Ken Webster and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot).
Edelman, who will reportedly miss at least three weeks with a thumb injury, was on the field in street clothes, as was Thomas.
Safety Patrick Chung took part in practice but wore a red non-contact jersey. Chung is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
