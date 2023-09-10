Nick Sirianni rolled the dice — almost cockily. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots just could not make the Eagles pay.
Sirianni inexplicably chose to go for it on 4th-and-2 with two minutes to play, nursing a 25-20 lead in Sunday’s opener. Jalen Hurts’ slant went incomplete and the Patriots took over at the New England 44.
But the Patriots could not capitalize, giving the football up on downs when Kayshon Boutte could not get both feet down a fourth-and-13 throw from Jones.
It was a game effort from New England, which saw Jabril Peppers breathe life into the game with a huge fumble-causing stick on Hurts late in the fourth.
Philly just did enough defensively, denying Jones and the Patriots when it counted.
The first half could not have been stranger, with New England sleep-walking from the opening snap, allowing the Eagles to build a 16-0 first-quarter lead before the Patriots took over and dominated the second, pulling to within a pair at 16-14.
Quarterback Mac Jones got off to a tough start after Philly drove for a field goal on its opening possession. Jones tried to hit Kendrick Bourne in the right flat but, in a driving rain, missed high. The ball tipped off of Bourne’s hands into the arms of Eagles’ corner Darius Slay, who raced 70 yards for a 10-0 lead just seven minutes into the game.
The lead went to 16-0 when the new guy, Ezekiel Elliott, laid the ball on the carpet, giving the Eagles a 1st-and-10 on the Patriots 21.
Hurts capitalized with a five-yard TD to Davonta Smith, but the extra point was shanked, making it 16-0.
Up 16-0, Philly may have expected the rout to be on. The Patriots were just finding their feet.
Jones sharply moved the Patriots 71 yards on 10 plays, hooking up with Hunter Henry on a nine-yard TD.
The Patriots’ defense, which held the high-powered Eagles in check for the better part of the night, stood tall, and before the half Jones moved New England 58 yards, tossing his second score, this one a 19-yarder to Kendrick Bourne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.