On a football sideline, Bill Belichick can do a lot of things.
He can make a football team with grade-C weapons like Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker compete down after down with a team absolutely loaded with studs like Tyreek Hill and Jaylin Waddle.
Yep, at age 70, he’s still that good. But, there is one thing Belichick can’t do. That is regularly overcome a quarterback discrepancy.
And understand this, plain and simple, folks. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones isn’t close. Not. Close.
Tua toyed with the Patriots on Sunday Night Football here at Gillette Stadium, settling for the 24-17 win.
Forget the numbers. Well, forget most of the numbers.
Tua is now 5-0 against Belichick’s defense and every gimmick the New England boss can conjure.
One week after going 3 for 8 for 28 yards, taking a pair of sacks, in a pair of late fourth-quarter chances to win it, Jones and the offense failed again – this time to tie – needing 55 yards with over two minutes and a timeout to get it.
Hoping to move down the field quickly, Jones was 4 of 5 for 29 yards (5.8 per attempt) and again took a brutal 8-yard sack by Bradley Chubb, which makes that 3.5 per drop back.
No touchdown there, barely a first down before giving up the rock on downs.
Just because Aaron Rodgers was hurt on the first series of his season and Mac moved up to the No. 3 spot by default – aka Zach Wilson – folks in these parts had Jones creeping up on Tua and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
Comparing the last 10 games statistically for Jones and Allen became an actual talking point this week thanks to Twitter/X.
Stats, as we all know, are for losers. Allen went into this weekend at 8-2 in his last 10 (including 1-1 playoffs), while Jones was a lusty 4-6. Make it 9-2 and 4-7 if you are keeping score at home.
Did anyone watch Tagovailoa make snap-decision after snap-decision and throw after throw to the right spot, time after time?
This game was decided into the 17-3 first half when Tagovailoa hit 15 of 20 for 181 yards and a TD.
The two-minute offense that ended in Hill’s two-yard TD was sheer brilliance. The corner route to Braxton Berrios for 18 to set it up? Money.
We haven’t seen that kind of work from Jones, ever. And it’s time to realize that.
New England’s two second-half TDs were the scores that this franchise mocked for 20 seasons.
Down two TDs – twice – Mac chopped up Miami’s "warm-up-the-bus prevent" in tiny little slices.
A blocked field goal and a Jason Sanders 55-yard shank hid the fact that Miami owned this game from the beginning to the end.
And the difference is the quarterbacks.
Just look down the schedule.
Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, Allen twice, Tua, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson all stand in the way.
Assuming health, that’s eight more games where the scale is tilted to the opponent because of the QB gap before the first ball is snapped.
Two weeks in, he’s not getting better. And Mac Jones has a ton of ground to make up.
The sooner that point is driven home here, the better.
