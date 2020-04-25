The New England Patriots wrapped up their 2020 NFL Draft weekend by selecting Memphis center Dustin Woodard in the seventh round (No. 230 overall).
Woodard started 52 games at Memphis, tying a program record after taking over the starting job two games into his freshman season. He played left guard, right guard and center over the course of his career, shifting to center this past fall while helping lead the Tigers to an American Athletic Conference championship and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State.
At 6-foot-1, 295 pounds, Woodard is the third interior lineman drafted by the Patriots this year, joining Michigan's Michael Onwenu and Wake Forest's Justin Herron.
