After taking two pass rushing outside linebackers earlier in the draft, the New England Patriots bolstered the interior of the defense by selecting Wyoming inside linebacker Cassh Maluia in the sixth-round (No. 204 overall).
Maluia, whose name is pronounced CASH mall-uh-WEE-uh, was an honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference selection this past fall after making 61 tackles with two interceptions in 13 starts as a senior.
The 6-foot-0, 248-pound linebacker saw regular playing time dating back to his true freshman year at Wyoming, establishing himself as a starter by his sophomore year. The only game he did not start from that point on came as a junior in 2018, when he served a one-game suspension after a DUI arrest that prior June.
