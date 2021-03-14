The New England Patriots had decided that offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season and didn't show up for a recent physical, would not be returning.
They found a suitor, the Houston Texans, with new general manager Nick Caserio, who spent his entire career as a scout, coach and GM with the Patriots.
The Patriots didn't get much for Cannon, who was going to eat up $9,622,918 on the team's 2021 salary cap. The Patriots will save just over $7 million in cap space with the deal.
The Patriots and Texans will exchange picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. The Patriots get the Texans picks 109th, 147th and 187th picks while the Texans will get the 120th, 158th and 194th picks.
It leaves a potential opening on the Patriots offensive line with center David Andrews available as a free agent.
Including the opt-out season, Cannon spent 10 seasons with the Patriots. He made about $30 million over that span.
The three-time Super Bowl champ had one notable season in terms of recognition, taking home the second team All-Pro award at right tackle in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.