Old folks, like myself, have been forced to embrace the fact that my New England Patriots might as well have moved to Hartford or St. Louis or wherever back in the day. My Patriots bear no resemblance to the Patriots of this century.
With all due respect to the Steve Grogans and Stanley Morgans of the world, the Patriots franchise just didn’t matter before owner James Orthwein had the foresight to bring Bill Parcells to Foxborough in 1993.
The pre-1993 Pats? Well, let’s just say if there was relegation – like England’s Premier League soccer – they would have spent decades teetering on the brink.
And, that fact, more than any of the three shiny rings that Mike Vrabel might flash or the seven Pro Bowl awards Logan Mankins has at the top of his resume, is the reason Parcells deserves your vote this spring to finally – and I mean FINALLY – take his spot in the Hall of Fame at Patriot Place.
Quick digression here. Vrabel is easily on my top five Patriots list, ever. He had game, swagger, bravado and a penchant to rip out the heart of the opposition at the most pivotal time. He was and still is as a coach, a media stud. and Mankins, for that matter, might have been the best offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in a New England uniform.
Trust me, I’ve got them both in the group right below Tom Brady – with names like Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Law, Rodney Harrison, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.
But they both can wait.
This is the fifth time that Parcells, who spent four years here and led the Patriots to the AFC title and Super Bowl XXXI, is a finalist for the Patriots’ Hall. A legend in the league, he’s already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, albeit for the most part due to his work with the New York Giants.
You have to make the case here that none of this new-age Patriots’ stuff – the six titles, Bill Belichick and yes even Brady – happen here without the Parcells Era at Foxborough Stadium.
Parcells picked Drew Bledsoe over Rick Mirer.
With one draft pick, he turned a franchise destined for half-filled houses and Sunday afternoon football blackouts – yes, youngsters those were a thing back in the day – to a legit NFL entity.
But Parcells was so much more than his 32-32 mark – 2-2 in the playoffs – here would indicate.
Look at the man’s drafts here:
1993 – Bledsoe and Troy Brown.
1994 – Willie McGinest.
1995 – Ty Law, Ted Johnson, Curtis Martin.
1996 – Lawyer Milloy, Tedy Bruschi.
For those of you taking notes at home, that’s two Hall of Famers, five Patriots Hall of Famers (Johnson and Milloy might get there some day) and most importantly, 17 Super Bowl rings.
Folks, this is long overdue. Parcells is 81 years old. The time is now.
It’s up to Patriots fans and followers. Those of you 20-or-30-somethings may not want to hear it, but someone pulled the Patriots from the abyss back in the late-80s and early-90s.
It was Bill Parcells. Get it done. Vote early, and if you can, vote often.
