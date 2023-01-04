Steelers Ravens Football

The Patriots need, among other things, the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose against the Browns on Sunday. Here Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris, right, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver George Pickens (14) last Sunday in Baltimore.

The New England Patriots have an "easy" route to the playoffs, which begin the weekend of Jan. 14-15.

Win and they're in.

Of course beating the Buffalo Bills, in Buffalo, with a No. 1 seed possibly at stake, is anything but easy.

They have a second, tougher, extended route, too.

If they lose to Buffalo, they still can get the seventh and final AFC playoff berth if:

The Dolphins lose to the Jets, the Steelers lose to the Browns and the Jaguars beat the Titans.

As for option No. 2, the Dolphins and Steelers, teams the Patriots need to lose, are favored to win.

