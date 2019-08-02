FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was the lone absence from practice for the second day in a row on Friday, and running back Rex Burkhead was once again limited.
The Patriots practiced without pads on for their final session of the week after two padded practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The team will have Saturday off before flying to Detroit on Sunday for a series of joint practices with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's Lions, who the team will face in its first preseason game next Thursday.
In addition to Kendricks, wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, safety Nate Ebner and defensive back Ken Webster (physically unable to perform list) did not participate in practice either.
Safety Patrick Chung remains in a red non-contact jersey as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.