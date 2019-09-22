FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) is active and will start in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the team announced shortly before kickoff.
Cannon will be joined on the field by rookie running back Damien Harris, cornerback Joejuan Williams and fullback Jakob Johnson, all of whom will be making their NFL debuts. Johnson will become the first player to enter the league through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program to appear in a regular season game.
The Patriots will be without running back James White, who is reportedly missing the game due to the birth of his child, along with tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), fullback James Develin (neck), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), Nate Ebner (groin) and offensive linemen Caleb Benenoch and Korey Cunningham (healthy scratches).
The New York Jets announced that quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, linebackers C.J. Mosley, Jordan Jenkins and Jordan Willis and defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers are all inactive for the game as well.
