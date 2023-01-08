“You can’t play this game forever.”
Man, Devin McCourty sounded like he has played his final pro football game.
As far as exits go, the 35-year-old New England Patriots’ safety had one to remember with an interception, a fumble recovery and five tackles in Sunday’s 35-23 loss at Buffalo.
“Not knowing the future, I just said to myself today, to just go out there and give it my all and see what it got me,” McCourty said, defeated but not beaten – not this guy.
The fact is that in 13 NFL seasons, all with the team who drafted him in the first round back in 2010, he played that way in every game.
As consistent a Patriot as there ever was, McCourty won three Super Bowls – only Tom Brady has won more with this franchise – and supplied one of Bill Belichick’s most treasured traits – character – from the second he hit Foxborough, right through Josh Allen’s final kneel-down on Sunday afternoon.
“You get in the middle of the game, and you’re not thinking about the end,” said McCourty.
Buffalo had its own storybook ending, one that took precedence over the potential retirement of McCourty and special-teamer Matt Slater.
All the safety’s guile and the grit his teammates showed couldn’t come anywhere near overcome Buffalo’s talent and emotion.
The Bills are better. If New England was going to extend this season into the playoffs, it needed to avoid the disastrous losses endured – like the Bears and the Raiders.
He and his teammates battled. That was all about McCourty.
“It’s hard to put into words, the fight in this team. I think going forward there’s a lot of guys in that locker room that I would play with on any given day,” McCourty said. “The saddest part for me is watching the growth of that defense from last year to coming in this year, some questions of what we could do, losing JC (Jackson) and Steph (Gilmore)…
“It felt like we had it going today. It’s been a heck of a year, but we fell short.”
Nothing about Devin McCourty “fell short.”
As a player, as a person, he always rose above the rest.
He may have confidence in the guys that remain. The fact is Belichick’s defense, one that has endured for the most part, now has a gaping void.
Character matters. D-Mac is proof.
Get that Patriots Hall of Fame Red Jacket ready. We’ll see Devin McCourty in five years.
MAC COMES UP SHORT AGAIN
The most important regular-season game of his career and Mac Jones delivers … ?
Well, you fill in the blank.
These eyes, on Sunday, saw a kid with a franchise’s fate in his hands throw three gross interceptions on his way to a 75.3 passer rating.
Mac’s offense was a grotesque 4 of 13 – 30.8 percent – on third down. He averaged 6.1 yards per throw.
Finally, on the two biggest possessions of the season, starting the third quarter at 14-14 with the playoffs on the line, Jones threw an interception and then could not matriculate his team into the end zone when the Patriots defense forced and recovered a Bills fumble at the Buffalo 11.
Anyone sugar-coating the offensive performance on Sunday, saying things looked OK and Jones was good did not watch the game. Remember, the Bills suffered an amazing trauma on Monday night. As energized as they were, you can only imagine their preparation this week was minuscule. and Mac still found a way to play just good enough to lose.
It’s time to move on.
IS BELICHICK AN ISSUE NOW?
Is there any chance whatsoever that Bill Belichick’s key fob doesn’t work at Patriot Place on Monday morning?
Sure, it’s highly unlikely that missing the playoffs for the second time in three non-Tom Brady years will force repercussions for the legendary first-ballot Hall of Fame coach – arguable the greatest coach ever in the history of the game. But the fact that you can’t immediately dismiss the notion tells plenty.
Belichick, as cool as it must be to work with your two sons daily with a same, common goal, has to feel like these seasons are wearing on him. Coaching in the NFL, as maniacally and as totally engrossed in it as Belichick is, takes its toll.
He’s still a full 18 wins away from Don Shula’s all-time mark of 347 (19 to surpass it).
The way things are trending in these parts that could mean three more seasons. He’s 70-years-old. He has to want it badly to stick around that long.
For the Patriots sake, let’s hope this guy still wants it as badly as he has here each of the last 23 seasons.
