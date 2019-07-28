FOXBOROUGH — Defensive end Michael Bennett made his debut for the New England Patriots at training camp on Sunday, returning after missing the first three practices due to a series of excused absences.
With Bennett back, the Patriots were only down seven players on Sunday, with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and defensive tackle Byron Cowart the notable absences. Safety Nate Ebner, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and defensive back Ken Webster remain on the active/physically unable to perform list, and wide receiver Julian Edelman (broken thumb) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (quad) are on the non-football injury list.
Safety Patrick Chung was in attendance again wearing a red non-contact jersey, and Edelman and Thomas were both at practice in street clothes. Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens and third-year forward Jayson Tatum were also in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.