New England Patriots fans wanted more touchdown bombs from Mac Jones.
Instead, they got F-bombs.
The Patriots quarterback, obviously frustrated by the lack of either ingenuity and risk-taking, blew off the handle during last night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
It was caught on video. Mac yelling at somebody, probably play-caller Matt Patricia.
And quite frankly, I’m glad.
Mac is frustrated. Hell, everybody is frustrated.
The score was sort of close for most of the game, but it was classic blowout. The Bills doubled the Patriots in three key areas … score (24-10), rushing yards (132-60), time of possession (38:08 to 21:52).
The Patriots couldn’t get the Bills off the field. And Mac and offense couldn’t stay on the field.
If not for a freaky screen pass and 48-yard sprint by cornerback-turned-scat back Marcus Jones, the Patriots offense was as bad as it’s ever been outside of the Cam Newton COVID year.
But back to Mac’s outburst.
It’s about time. It’s about time somebody showed some emotion from this frustrating season.
Mac still isn’t right. Too many flairs, screen passes and slants and not enough “chunk” plays, as he pin-pointed afterward.
Take some chances. Go for it. Whatever.
The Patriots decided, coming in, that the Bills were a much better team and the Patriots couldn’t beat them man-to-man.
The Patriots gambled that the Bills, especially quarterback Josh Allen, wouldn’t take the 4-yard runs his backs were given.
Well, he took them. And took them. And took them. He also threw about six, short passes just over the line of scrimmage, all leading to gains of 6 yards or more, four first down.
Sure, the score was close, but in reality, with the way the offensive is playing, it was a blowout.
The Patriots had no chance.
It’s too bad. A few guys, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers are giving up their bodies for this team this season.
Stevenson is moving into RB1 status if he isn’t there already, while Meyers continues to climb his way to WR2 status.
Stevenson only finished with 78 yards, but felt more like 150 yards with all of the body shots he took. The same with Meyers, who appeared to have a touchdown catch only to take a helmet to the head.
Marcus Jones might be the best thing this team has going for itself as possibly a two-way player, three if you include special teams. He is electric.
But the Patriots are not ready for prime time. Another big Thursday night loss, with everybody watching, and the Patriots weren’t good enough.
The Bills looked the part as Super Bowl co-favorite in the AFC with Kansas City, after their month-long mini-slump.
The Patriots needed this game to find its place among the good teams, but the Bills needed this game to put itself on a different level.
The Bills need was bigger than the Patriots need.
Maybe this is what the Patriots needed, a semi-public blowup by somebody of prominence.
It’s time to let it all hang out. There are only five games remaining to find out this Patriots’ team’s destiny.
The future isn’t now. But now is the time to figure out the future. Who's in it. And, as important, who's not.
And if you're going to lose, lose fighting and risking a little bit more.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
