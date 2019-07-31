FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance for Wednesday's practice, as wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart each returned to the field.
Cowart had missed three days of practice after going down with what appeared to be a minor knee injury on Friday, while Inman was absent from the team's last two sessions. The only players who did not participate were non-football injury designees Julian Edelman and Yodny Cajuste and physically unable to perform designees Nate Ebner, Ken Webster and Demaryius Thomas.
Safety Patrick Chung was once again in a red non-contact jersey. He has worn the red jersey for every practice except for Monday's in-stadium walkthrough.
Wednesday marked the debut of newly signed offensive lineman Martez Ivey, who was signed on Tuesday to fill to void left by Cole Croston (released) and J.J. Dielman (retired). Ivey, 24, is a 6-foot-5, 306-pound tackle who was a three-time Second Team All-SEC pick at the University of Florida. Last fall he started all 13 games for Florida as a senior and was part of a line that allowed only 18 sacks over the course of the season.
