Here are some thoughts (and facts) on the New England Patriots playoff outlook.
First off, the seeding in the AFC:
1. Kansas City (8-2)
2. Miami (7-3)
3. Tennessee (7-3)
4. Baltimore (7-3)
5. Buffalo (7-3)
6. New England (6-4)
7. Cincinnati (6-4)
--
8. N.Y. Jets (6-4)
9. L.A. Chargers (5-5)
10. Indianapolis (4-6-1)
**************************
A few thoughts on this list:
1. The Jets are cooked. Their quarterback situation is now in doubt with everyone pointing fingers.
2. Cincinnati is trending forward, finding its stride. The Bengals are threat to move anywhere on this list, even into the top three.
3. The Chargers are the Patriots biggest threat for 7th and final playoff spot. But they have one issue, similar to the Patirots ... a not-so-easy schedule with games in Arizona and Las Vegas (similar to Pats) with Miami and Tennessee, too.
4. And the Indianapolis Colts are a crap-shoot at best. Losing the heart-breaker to the Eagles, after leading the entire game, will be tough to overcome.
In summary:
The Patriots are in prime position to play in January. Beating Minnesota on Thursday could go a big way in making that happen. Playing Buffalo twice, Miami and Cincinnati are big hills to climb, but not insurmountable any more.
The point is ... it is possible, something we weren't thinking a month ago after embarrassing loss to Bears.
