New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Friday night.
In a statement released by the league, Goodell said that starting Sunday, Gordon will be allowed to rejoin the Patriots and attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts. Due to his limited practice time, he will be allowed to attend the team's upcoming Aug. 22 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers but not participate.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” said Goodell. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
Gordon was indefinitely suspended in December of 2018 due to violations of the NFL substance abuse policy. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in September of last season and made 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with New England.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.