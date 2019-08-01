FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was the lone absence from Thursday's practice.
Kendricks, the veteran tight end who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last week, appeared to suffer an injury mid-way through Wednesday's practice and left the session early with a trainer. He was not spotted at Thursday's session, which had perfect attendance otherwise.
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, safety Nate Ebner and defensive back Ken Webster remain on the physically unable to perform list and did not participate, nor did receiver Julian Edelman and lineman Yodny Cajuste, who are on the non-football injury list.
Safety Patrick Chung remains in a red non-contact jersey.
