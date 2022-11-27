The New England Patriots had an eventful Thanksgiving evening game.
They looked good at times. Even very good. But there were also some down moments.
Here’s a look at both and how they connect with this team going forward.
THE GOOD
1. Mac Jones first pass
The first offensive play of the game for the Patriots, in which Mac fumbled the ball, picked it up, and hit Jakobi Meyers perfectly for a 26-yard hookup. It was aggressive and it proved to be a starting point for Mac’s reboot. It’s about time the Patriots took off the handcuffs and it’s about time Mac responded.
2. Hunter Henry is alive
Among the biggest disappointments from 2021 to 2022 has been the Patriots No. 1 tight end, Hunter Henry. He’s had virtually no impact – 20 receptions, 10 games, 1 TD – heading into Thanksgiving. He was not only a threat, but almost a Gronk-like option near the end zone. He got robbed on his second TD reception for the game. It was a great catch and even greater effort after the catch. This is a very good sign.
3. DeVante Parker is alive, too
The Patriots are going nowhere without zero semblance of a deep threat and they got that again, finally, on Thanksgiving night with Parker, and to some extent Nelson Agholor, down field forcing safeties to make plays. Parker’s talent is deep while covered. He usually comes up with the ball. But throwing to him allows the Jakobi Meyers passes in the intermediate area to grow, too. He has only 34 targets through nine games. That number should be closer to 50, at least five per game.
4. Matt Patricia for president
Obviously the fourth quarter wasn’t “all that,” but the first part of the game and rest of the second half bordered on elite. Not only did Mac Jones come through, but a lot of plays his receivers were wide open. Only three days to prepare and it looked like the Pats offense did its best planning this year. Patricia was very good, particularly with injuries on the offensive line and losing running back Damien Harris. A good sign heading into December.
5. Offensive line surprise
The surprise of the game in Minneapolis was the play of the offensive line, particularly protecting Mac for most of the game. Without David Andrews, the effort was amazing. The Patriots weren’t able to run the ball too much, but it was understandable. If Andrews and Isaiah Wynn both return next week, the Patriots line has “some” depth again. Big tip of the cap to James Ferentz’s play at center. Big!
THE BAD
1. Mac sacks
This goes back to issues we’ve seen with Mac since the summer – decision-making. It’s been a similar issue for most of the season, Mac either holding onto the ball a little too long or him eating the ball instead of throwing the ball away. Technically speaking, he’s the coach, on the field, when Patriots offense is at work and he’s got to do a better job with saving yards, field position and clock management. It seems like this has been a new problem in 2022. It is one we will be watching.
2. Judon frustration
Matthew Judon is in the conversation for NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. He was persona non grata in Minneapolis. It was obvious, the Vikings were on him, doubling and chipping him whenever. He got close a few times, but not enough to force or cause a turnover. This is the way it’s going to be. He’s got to find a way to make plays, even if it’s just “disruption” rather than adding to his league-leading sack totals.
3. Dugger disappointment
Kyle Dugger had a chance to make a few plays, but instead was part of two Vikings touchdowns. One, he slipped near the goal line and lost tight end T.J. Hockenson on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line for an easy score and he appeared to be held as the outside “seal” guy on the 97-yard kickoff return, which opened the door to the score. Maybe he fights harder on the hold and the referee makes the holding call? This can’t happen with one of your “alleged” top defenders. He’s made a few plays, but not enough to mention.
4. Specials teams loss
The kickoff return for a touchdown by Kene Nwangwu was a killer, basically nullifying the wonderful play-call to Henry, a 37-yard touchdown to go ahead, 23-16. The Patriots were defeated on special teams, overall, including the return game (5 returns, 33.3 yards per return). The Patriots lost the “net” yardage in punts, 49.0 yards per for the Vikings to 37.3 yards. With the resources the Patriots put into special teams, losing this part of the game isn’t an option.
5. 3rd down defense
The Patriots defense, the strength of the team recently, lost third-down pretty decisively, 8 for 15 (53.3%). This had been a problem the last few years, but not when the Pats turned their season around. Penalties hurt, too, with three big defensive penalties on third down and another on fourth down on running-into-the-kicker penalty. There is no debate. This part of the game has be elite as the offense tries to become a more opportune part of this team’s portfolio.

