Do kids still play truth or dare?
If not, Google it, children — the game, not the Madonna version.
Your New England Patriots face their own “truth or dare” moment on Sunday in Buffalo.
Face the “truth.” This roster, starting with the quarterback, is the sheer definition of mediocre. Bill Belichick has guided this flotsam and jetsam through the sea of stumble-bum teams and QBs deftly, to the tune of eight wins. But as the man says, it is what it is. In a word … unexceptional.
Or they can “dare” to be great. Prove the naysayers — and the facts — wrong. Beat a football team with a real quarterback and a pulse. Show that Kyle Dugger, the rookie Joneses and Christian Barmore are legit pieces to build around. and Matt Judon is more than an opportunist, a sand shark in a pond full of mackerel as opposed to a great white in an ocean packed with other sharks.
To be honest, the Patriots are certainly on life support. Dropping four of six down the stretch in the most painful of ways will do that to you.
The task becomes huge on Sunday at Orchard Park.
A team and city that has been abused by Mother Nature early and often this winter was smothered by one of the most decimating near-tragedies in league history. Fortunately, all signs are good with Damar Hamlin. The Bills are energized by the near miracle of their fallen teammate beating death, and that will certainly be at the Patriots’ expense.
What have you got, Patriots? More specifically, what does Mac Jones have?
The New England offense remains inept. You simply can’t count on the defense/special teams to do the scoring for you in today’s NFL.
New England is in a stretch of four straight games with a defensive TD. and the Patriots went 2-2?
That’s basically uncanny, almost to the point of analytically impossible.
Mac has stretched support here to the limit.
Lifeless play kick-started the avalanche of distrust and discontent.
His belligerent public whining to and about Matt Patricia fueled the momentum.
And his continued cheap tactics on the field — going low on Eli Apple for no reason? — have left his “Richie Cunningham” persona (again, Google it, kids) in tatters.
Admit it, you chuckle like the rest of us at those horrifying, “offseason matters” garbage commercials. He’s become a clown. Where is Barstool with the t-shirts?
Still, thanks to the ridiculous current state of the NFL where a half dozen teams matter and the rest is just fodder, Mac can re-impose his will on the people with a win — a pretty, non-fluke win — on Sunday in Buffalo. He can silence the “Zappe peeps” once and for all. His image and potentially his career here in New England can be salvaged.
But Mac and the Pats can’t play conservative. They can’t look to grind the Bills with the run game and hope to hang around. Mac has to wing it. Matty P has to be fearless — pretty sure he’s not capable of that, but hey, there’s a first time for everything.
It’s the only way. If not, a steamroller awaits.
And that’s the truth.
