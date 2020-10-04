FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton says he’ll use his time off from football while battling the coronavirus to quote -- “get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”
Newton posted the message on his Instagram account Sunday.
The New England Patriots’ quarterback was added to the NFL’s COVID-19 inactive list this weekend along with Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
Those infections prompted the NFL to push the Patriots-Chiefs game back a day to Monday night. The Patriots will play at Kansas City in a game airing on CBS at 7:05 p.m. EDT.
