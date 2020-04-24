For the first time since drafting Rob Gronkowski in 2010, the New England Patriots selected a tight end within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, trading up to pick UCLA's Devin Asiasi in the third round (No. 91 overall).
The Patriots moved up by trading the No. 100, 139 and 172 picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for picks No. 91 and 159. Asiasi was the team's fourth pick in the second and third rounds, following Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, Michigan pass rusher Josh Uche and Alabama pass rusher Anfernee Jennings.
Asiasi, who is 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, was a top 50 recruit nationally who initially attended Michigan before transferring closer to home in California at UCLA. Once there he emerged as a key player in Chip Kelly's offense, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 honors this past fall after catching 44 passes for 641 yards with four touchdowns.
Asiasi also ranked in the top 10 among tight ends in the 40-yard dash (4.73, seventh), broad jump (115 inches, ninth) at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.