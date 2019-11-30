New England Patriots brothers Devin and Jason McCourty apparently got wind of the Lawrence U10 Pop Warner team's recent run and its need for funds, whether to play in next weekend's national championships in Orlando, Florida, or to cover operating expenses.
So, the McCourtys donated $5,000 apiece.
"I was going back and forth with them on Twitter, and they offered to help," said Lawrence 10U coach Ryan Mustapha. "I was in shock. They each contacted me, individually, and wished us luck this weekend (in Lynn).
"They loved our story, that we're an (urban) team in a struggling city," said Mustapha. "This really, really helps us going forward."
If Lawrence wins Saturday, the team will need roughly $30,000 to cover expenses for players and some families to go to Orlando.
The McCourtys' $10,000 contributions gets them well on their way.
