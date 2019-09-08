FOXBOROUGH — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy will not play in Sunday's season opener, the team announced prior to kickoff, nor will wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Van Noy was a surprise inclusion among the team's inactives, as he was not included on the team's injury report at any point this past week. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Van Noy isn't playing because his wife is in labor, something that the team knew might be a possibility entering the weekend.
Thomas (hamstring) had been listed as questionable along with fellow inactive safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle).
Tight end Matt LaCosse, who had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury going into Sunday, was not among the inactives and will make his Patriots debut as one of two tight ends along with Ryan Izzo.
The team's remaining inactives were three rookies, including defensive tackle Byron Cowart, running back Damien Harris and cornerback Joejuan Williams, along with newly acquired lineman Korey Cunningham.
Not included among the inactives were undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, who will both make their NFL debuts on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh's inactives included quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Sean Davis, cornerback Justin Layne, guard Fred Johnson, lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.
