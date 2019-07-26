FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was activated off the active/physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Friday for the second day of training camp.
Wise was one of six Patriots who started the preseason on the PUP list. The other five designees were among the 10 inactive players who did not take part in Friday's session, the most notable of those being quarterback Tom Brady, who was in attendance but was not wearing pads.
The other inactive players included center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett (excused absence), who both missed their second day of practice, along with wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list), running back Sony Michel (PUP), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), defensive back Ken Webster (PUP), offensive lineman Cole Croston (PUP) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (PUP).
Safety Patrick Chung, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, remained in a red non-contact jersey. There was also a newly signed offensive lineman present wearing No. 63, filling a void left following the retirement of veteran lineman Brian Schwenke.
