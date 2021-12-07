ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It was an incredible win, 14-10, by the New England Patriots.
There were a lot of things working, as the wind, the cold and the fact that the winning team would be the leader of the American Football Conference.
Well that team is the Patriots. And here are five quick takes from the Monday Night Football game:
Jones contributed a little bit
Mac Jones said he's never played a game like the one he played last night against the Bills and, of course, doesn't expect to play another one like it again. He admitted that Pats OC Josh McDaniels intimated the run-heavy game plan might even be more run-heavy when it appeared the winds would be worse than first expected.
Pats coach Bill Belichick did remind the media that Jones had a part in the win, however small, not fumbling one of his 46 handoffs and converting a third and fourth down with a QB sneak.
Jackson wins another battle
Bills wideout Stephon Diggs was a non-factor for most of this game, with four receptions and 51 yards. While he had one opportunity for a TD, dropping a 50-yard bomb in the back of the end zone, J.C. Jackson was all over the Pro Bowl wideout. Jackson has more than filled the void left by Stephon Gilmore as the team's top cornerback. Jackson not only had gotten his share of interceptions (7), but continuously winning his one-on-one battles with the elite wideouts. Bills QB Josh Allen looked to Diggs twice on that last drive in the end zone, but he couldn't get free of Jackson.
Pats defense elite again
While some might question Bill Belichick's decision to run the ball so often last night, he had pretty good reason to try that avenue. His defense is now possbily the best in the NFL. Over their seven-game winning streak the Patriots have given up more than 13 points only once (24 to the Chargers). This was another 10-spot for a very good offense.
Running back room roars
The three running backs -- Brandon Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris -- were all standing together waiting for their turn at the podium after the game. It was a poignant moment as the trio were not denied, combining for 38 rushes for 219 yards, including one TD (Harris' game-breaking 64-yard run in the first quarter. And Bolden finished it off with a nice run to the pylon for the two-point conversion. Patriots center David Andrews, looking over at the trio, said that's one room he'd like to hang out more in because, "They seem to have a lot more fun."
Bills in trouble
What about the Bills? After running off four straight wins after losing their opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are now 3-4 over their last seven games, including three losses at home. This loss, the way the Patriots embarrassedly ran the ball so many times, might be tough to overcome. Everyone thought the Patriots might try to attack the Bills secondary after losing their best player, cornerback Tre'Davious White, to a season-ending injury. To the contrary. The Patriots ran right at the middle part of the Bills defense and the Bills never forced Belichick to even consider going through the air. It is not good as the Bills next week travel to Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Bucs, Sunday at 1 p.m. And then two weeks later they travel to Gillette Stadium (Dec. 26).
