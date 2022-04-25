Under Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots have not drafted a player in the 7th round only twice in 22 drafts.
It won't be a third time as the Patriots added a sixth and seventh round pick, dealing away their fifth rounder to the Houston Texas.
The Patriots and Belichick seem to relish picking players in the 7th round, with 35 picks since Belichick took over in 2000.
One of those picks was Julian Edelman.
Here is the official presser from the Patriots on the trade today:
The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (170th overall).
