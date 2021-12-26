It wasn’t pretty from the get-go.
The Patriots trailed early, and while they answered with a touchdown early in the second quarter, they trailed five minutes later and never got close again.
The final score, 33-21, was not indicative of who much the Bills dominated the Patriots and, really, the game.
Josh Allen finished with great stats, and most came easy.
Anyway, here are five quick takes from the game:
Game plan and zero punts
The New England defense was schooled by Allen and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Or, did the Patriots “school” themselves, with the bend-but-don’t-break defense that Allen massacred, particularly in the first half, as he completed 16 of 25 passes, most “underneath,” and most allowing Bills receivers easy yards.
The plan, which has worked before, was to keep Allen in the pocket, where he is not very comfortable. His best work is on the run, particularly throwing the ball.
Allen has a history of getting antsy, trying to make the big play.
Not yesterday. He simply took the easy 7-yarders and then took them again.
Sure he threw his two, risky “interceptions,” but the Patriots missed both of them.
While his stats were great and he threw two beautiful, laser-like touchdown passes, his day — 30 for 47, 314 yards, 3 TDs — was too easy. It included only one ball over 25 yards and he wasn’t sacked once.
The fear factor he brings as a runner forced Patriots coaches to respect his game a little too much.
Man without an islandPatriots Pro Bowl defensive back J.C. Jackson was joking about needing a nickname for his “island,” sort of like Darrelle Revis’ famous “Revis Island.”
A few days later, he played arguably the worst game of his career, at least as a No. 1 cornerback.
He was around too many big plays yesterday while covering a star wideout, Stephon Diggs (7 rec., 85 yards, 1 TD). He also dropped two possible interceptions, one of which could’ve changed the game in the fourth quarter, possibly putting the Patriots ahead.
Jackson, though, was not available to chat about his day, which is odd as most of the Patriots best players and veterans speak after games.
Not Jackson. Not yesterday.
Bills pride stands out
The Buffalo Bills came with a chip on their collective shoulder, sort of the same one the Colts had a week ago.
Remember, a year ago the Bills played in the AFC title game and won their first AFC East title in two-plus decades.
And the Patriots had no answer on Sunday, at least when the game mattered most in the first half.
The Bills dominated the first half and really the entire game, not punting once, and getting the Patriots offense off the field quickly on the first series of the game.
Remember, the Bills were missing two of their better wide receivers due to COVID-19 rules — Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis — but Isaiah McKenzie, who had 7 receptions for 38 yards for the season, hauled in 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown yesterday.
This is what often happens on the Patriots side of the ledger, lesser known players step up. Nobody stepped up like McKenzie did.
The Bills came to Foxborough to win, from the opening play, and they did. Convincingly.
Harris for PresidentDamien Harris deserved a medal for his performance yesterday.
He single-handedly, with help from his offensive line, kept the Patriots in this thing mid-way through the fourth quarter.
He started everything with the Patriots trailing 20-7 early in the third quarter, with a 31-yard run.
In the end, he scored all three touchdowns from 16, 1 and 8 yards out, and finishing with 103 yards on just 18 carries.
He now has 12 touchdown runs in 2021, with 857 yards over 13 games. and remember, this was without having his No. 2, Rhamondre Stevenson, sharing some of the load.
It was an elite effort out of Harris, who is proving his mettle as a true No. 1 running back in the NFL.
Pats playoff picture muddyThe Patriots, essentially, were playing for the AFC East Division title yesterday. and they lost.
The Bills host the Falcons and Jets the next two weeks, which will probably be easy wins, and they win all tiebreakers if both teams win out.
If the Patriots and Buffalo win out, the Pats at best could get the fifth seed or sixth seed if the Colts, also 9-6, win out.
The only team that appears to be in position to bother the Patriots, or possibly oust the Patriots, would be the Dolphins, if they win out, due to the fact they would sweep the Pats and be tied at 10-7.
The problem is the Dolphins will have a hard job sweeping, as they play the Saints on Monday night in New Orleans, host Tennessee Titans next Sunday before playing the Patriots.
If the Patriots lose to the Dolphins and make the playoffs, it probably won’t matter anyway.
Stay tuned.
