Here are five quick takes from the Patriots-Jaguars game, won convincingly, 50-10, by the locals:
Pats to meet Buffalo?
With the Buffalo Bills hosting the lowly N.Y. Jets next week, the Patriots have basically copped the No. 5 seed (if they beat the Dolphins) or No. 6 seed (if they lose), as the Colts play Jacksonville.
That means the Bills will probably get the No. 4 seed (if Cincy beats the Browns), which would host the No. 5 seed, probably the Patriots.
Wouldn’t that be something, a third meeting with the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.?
I would bet on that happening.
Wow.
Judon was part-timer
Matthew Judon played defensive end against the Jaguars, but more as a fill-in, role player, after his positive COVID-19 test recently.
“I felt very prepared … just on Zoom calls, Zoom meetings, that’s really all you can do,” said Judon. “Then kind of run a bit but try not to get the heart rate up (too much). It’s still a lot of unknowns that we don’t know about COVID … So you try to relax your body but it kind of sucks in the heart of the season that you can’t move and stuff. But I am fine.”
Judon did not have any defensive stats in the few plays he participated in.
Running back room hitting stride
A week ago it was just Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden as the running backs against the Bills. On Sunday, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who was out due to COVID-19 protocols, was back in the fold and it was nice to see.
A week after Harris was the star of a sorry day for the Patriots (18 rushes, 103 yards, 3 TDs), on Sunday it was his backup, Stevenson, who was the dominant one.
Stevenson rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries with two TD runs. While Harris only had 35 yards on nine carries (3.9 yards per), he did have two TD runs, giving him 14 on the season.
The duo walked into the interview room together, with Harris speaking first.
“Rhamondre’s a great player, but an even better person,” said Harris, who left the game with a reported “hamstring” issue that he said was fine afterward. “I think you guys can see how much we all appreciate each other, everybody’s effort and everybody’s commitment to the this organization when we’re out there.”
Stevenson concurred.
“Damien’s my boy,” said Stevenson, out of Oklahoma. “It’s a brotherhood in that room and we all just feed off each other. It’s always positive. We never have anything (bad) to say to each other.”
Overall, the Patriots rushed for 181 yards on 36 carries and four TDs.
Trevor ‘trusts’ leadership
It was not a good day for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was a quintessential non-factor, completing 17 of 27 passes for 193 yards, 1 TD and 3 interceptions.
He was asked not only about the short-term woes, but going forward after this debacle of a season, which ends next week when the Jags host the Colts.
“I haven’t been here that long. We’ll see in the offseason,” said the first overall pick in 2021 out of Clemson. “I really still don’t even know how everything completely works, but I’m trusting who is in leadership positions. At the end of the day my job is to be a quarterback and to lead this team, and I can only do so much.”
True, but a loud voice on expectations going forward could help his cause.
Third down efficiency improvement
A week ago, the Patriots were 1 for 10 on third down conversions. Against the Jaguars it was epic compared to a week ago, going 8 for 10.
“This week we were gaining yards on first and second down,” said Belichick. “It’s a lot easier than when you’re in third-and-long and you’ve got a couple of guys you can throw it to that that can get down there and get the distance you need … First and second down have a lot to do with third down.”
