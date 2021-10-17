The New England Patriots lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 35-29, in overtime on Sunday.
Here are five quick takes from the game:
Special teams woes
The Patriots have a history during the last two decades of owning the special teams battle most weeks.
Not in 2021.
The biggest play on special teams on Sunday was Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford easily blocking a punt, straight up the middle, with the Cowboys eventually adding a field goal, cutting the Pats lead to 14-10 in the second quarter.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick only said it was a “missed assignment,” which was obvious. In last week’s win, the Patriots were in on a blocked punt in Houston. Other than that there wasn’t any great return or tackle for either team.
Harris a rebound effort
The Patriots more than did their job when it came to running the football. Running back Damien Harris ran for 101 yards on 18 carries, after four disappointing performances (130 yards combined).
In the opener against the Dolphins, Harris finished with 100 yards on 23 carries, but a late fumble kept the Pats from kicking an easy game-ending field goal. The Patriots lost the time of possession game – 39:17 to 26:51 – but Harris kept the Patriots in the game.
On the Patriots go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Harris keyed the drive with runs of 21, 6, 3 and 6 yards before Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard dive. It’s good news that the “running back” room is becoming a threat again.
Dak is real deal
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will make a mistake or two. But he will also make the plays to win the game.
His 24-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb, on 3rd-and-25 in the final two minutes was the play of the game. On the next play kicker Greg Zuerlein boomed a 49-yarder to tie the score.
Prescott’s ability to extend plays can be frustrating for coaches, including Belichick. Said the coach, “There were a lot of times I thought we covered pretty well, but he was able to extend some plays and made some great throws.”
Game had blowout opportunities
The Cowboys offense easily could have had two more touchdowns, including the interception by Pats safety Kyle Dugger and Dak Prescott’s fumble, which Ja’Whaun Bentley knocked away inches before the goal line. The Cowboys amassed 567 yards of offense, leading to a huge advantage in time of possession. The Cowboys also created problems for themselves with 12 penalties for 115 yards, taking away at least 10 more potential points.
Pats OL successes, failures
The Patriots offensive line more than performed admirably with all of the issues they’ve had to sustain early in 2021 with injuries (Trent Brown), COVID-19 (Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu) and benchings.
Patriots coaches benched both Wynn and Yodny Cajuste for giving up a tough sacks on Mac Jones, including one for a fumble. But it was good enough to see Jones have a decent day — 15 for 21, 221 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception — while the running backs averaged 4.4 yards per carry (27-120).
The Trent Brown calf injury has been devastating, giving this group little to no consistency. But for moments against the Cowboys, they more than did their job.
