Same old Jets?
You wish.
This is going to be different next Sunday down in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Jets probably aren’t as good as their record, 5-2, but they are decent. And on Oct. 25, 2022, decent is good enough to beat any team by three touchdowns.
The other factor, as far the Jets are concerned, is they want blood; Patriots blood.
In other words, the Patriots are on a short week, on the road, against team that will treat Sunday at 1 p.m. like a game in mid-January.
Enough about next week. We have a few days to talk about that one.
What transpired here against the Chicago Bears, on national TV, was both bad and predictable.
The Patriots, really coach Bill Belichick, were playing a game with the rest of the country, and having some fun about their quarterback situation.
Who’s gonna start? Is Mac Jones gonna play? Is Bailey Zappe Belichick’s latest draft steal?
The Patriots were on a two-game winning streak in which they looked sort of like the old Patriots. They were dominant.
This game with the Bears was a time-killer. Or so we thought.
Get to 4-3 and get ready to beat the Jets. It sounded so simple.
Somebody forget to tell the Bears. Somebody forgot to the tell the Patriots defense … and special teams and offense, too.
Did the Patriots quarterback situation get in the way? In my opinion … maybe.
You have two young, young guys, both showing some quarterbacking grit, but both in a controversy that they aren’t mature enough to handle.
And the Patriots defense? As bad as it gets.
The Bears offense tooled that Patriots group from start to finish.
When the Patriots can’t get the other team off the field – Bears were 11 for 18 on third down – with five back-breaking conversion runs by quarterback Justin Fields, the Patriots lose.
It’s too bad. Zappe did his job, coming off the bench and saving the game in the first half, guiding two touchdowns while overcoming a 10-0 deficit.
But for the first time his short stint here, he looked like a short, confused backup quarterback, seemingly getting keys passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage.
Games like last night are not a surprise. Not any more.
Tampa Bay, Green Bay and the L.A. Chargers also lost badly to inferior outfits this past weekend.
It used to be, on any given Sunday, you could be beat by a lesser team. Now you can be embarrassed by a lesser team.
The best news I can give is that Belichick will get back to brass tacks and end the quarterback charade. Mac will most assuredly be named the starter on Tuesday and the Patriots can get back to focusing on football.
In another year, this kind of loss could end a season. But with two games with Jets, one with the Colts and Vikings, the Patriots could be 6-5 with something to play for in December and early January.
If last night was not the exception, the Patriots could easily be 5-6 with a bear of a schedule remaining (i.e. Bills twice, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Miami).
The Patriots can’t afford games like the one they played against the Chicago Bears. Losing is one thing. Being mentally and physically outclassed is a recipe for the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
One thing about the Patriots game on Sunday against the Jets. Anything less than the Patriots best will be a loss. A loss that will not be easily made up for.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.