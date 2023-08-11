FOXBOROUGH – Throughout training camp, we constantly heard the discussions of whether Demario Douglas or Kayshon Boutte should make the final 53-man roster, two dynamic 6sixth round picks straight out of Liberty and LSU, respectively.
Instead, on a rainy Thursday night, we were met with one clear observation: Mac Jones' starting job is not in danger, and Bailey Zappe is the second-string quarterback of the New England Patriots.
It was not pretty, nor perfect, and that was shown in Thursday night’s preseason loss to Houston. But it was Patriots football. And it’s sure sweet to have it back with the fall nearing. In a low-scoring, first exhibition game of the season, Houston prevailed, 20-9.
“Offensively, we just had too many long-yardage situations,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “It’s good seeing our guys compete out there, it’s back to work tomorrow, and keep grinding going forward.”
CJ Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Ohio State, didn’t look great in his first ever professional start. Stroud and Davis Mills, who started 15 games for Houston last season, have been a part of a quarterback battle throughout camp. Although Mills looked solid tonight (9/12, 99 yds, 1 TD), it's safe to assume that Stroud will be the Texans starting quarterback on September 10 in Baltimore.
Stroud began his first professional drive with an interception caught by Jalen Mills, who played great throughout the night. After struggling at times during the 2022 season, Mills was released in March, before the Patriots re-signed him a week later.
One of the biggest takeaways from the night was the offensive line, who struggled mightily. This of course did not help Zappe, who still played well despite the constant defensive pressure, throwing for a first-half statline of 10/12, with 65 yards.
Zappe was not supposed to play well past the first quarter or even the first half, at least we thought. On a night that was intended to be mostly journeyman Trace McSorley and rookie Malik Cunningham taking snaps, Zappe continued to play through the third quarter, before McSorley came in.
“Defensively, they were able to get after us, and we need to do a better job of getting out of that, and making plays,” said McSorley. “A few days here in Foxborough before we head on the road to Green Bay, so we are excited each time we go up against a new team, instead of going up against our guys like we have been throughout camp.”
McSorley, a collegiate star at Penn State, went onto play with the Ravens and Cardinals, before New England signed him back in April. The former sixth round pick has been fighting for the third string spot with Cunningham, a Louisville product who has seen playing time throughout camp at wide receiver.
The quarterback play was not anything special, but it’s difficult to imagine a world that it would be even good, considering how discouraging the previously mentioned offensive line looked.
With time dwindling in the fourth quarter, Cunningham took over at QB for the Patriots, showing off his blazing speed with a quarterback keeper on his second snap, before a shifty move around linebacker Jake Hansen led to a touchdown.
“We had a pass play originally called, and I knew I had one man to beat,” said Cunningham. “During the week, Coach Belichick and I spoke about playing in the game, so I was prepared.”
Cunningham could definitely be a player that Belichick looks at keeping on the final roster, as the undrafted rookie brings a run game style that looks eerily similar to Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
Despite the offense staying mostly quiet throughout the night, the defense overall was a huge positive, and rookie Keion White showed early on that he’s here to play.
“Just playing the physical style of game was my main focus today,” said White, who starred at Georgia Tech. “On the fumble, I just saw the ball, trying to make a good football play.
New England will next take on the Packers in Green Bay on the 19th, before finishing off the preseason traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans on the 25th.
