Makes perfect sense.
Would be a smart move.
Now it’s really time to move on.
It’s deserved.
And, oh yeah, they have Trevor Lawrence.
Take your pick. All are plausible reasons why Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should — and my guess will — end up in Jacksonville as head coach as soon as the playoff dust settles.
Ironic, isn’t it? McDaniels had to endure “Indianapolis Week,” in which the media and fans were able to mock his rejection — McDaniels accepted the Colts head coaching job before changing his mind — of their team, their city and their way of life.
And then the last straw in Urban Meyer’s short reign in Jacksonville gave way after another horrific loss and a story about him kicking his kicker.
Jacksonville is a better place than Indianapolis for McDaniels, because the head coaching position will probably come with power. He will probably have last say on players.
The Jaguars need a culture change. They need a leader who has been there and done that.
The fact that McDaniels was able to help Mac Jones become a Rookie of the Year favorite, much better than Lawrence, the top overall pick in Jacksonville, means something.
While Bill Belichick gets the credit for the incredible transformation from 2020 to this fall, McDaniels’ work with Jones has been equally as impressive.
Jones obviously deserves credit, but remember it was Belichick and McDaniels down in Tuscaloosa, Ala., together, for the Alabama Pro Day, breaking down his performance.
Jones hasn’t done anything special, just yet, but you can see there is something there. and remember, Tom Brady didn’t play a meaningful down as a rookie.
Belichick, it should be noted, went out of his way during a regular, Nov. 12 press conference when he was asked about McDaniels’ work this year.
Belichick went beyond his typical, “he’s solid” jingle. He ran with the opportunity as if he was Gayle Sayers.
In a nutshell, he compared McDaniels’ knowledge to that of Nick Saban — who was his defensive coordinator for four seasons in Cleveland — when it came to knowing what “everybody” on the field was supposed to be doing.
It was almost as if Belichick was really talking to other NFL owners that day last month.
McDaniels has always said he wants another crack at being a head coach in the NFL. The fact he interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for a full day last January, eventually losing out to Nick Sirianni, was telling.
While it has seemed like McDaniels would be the replacement for Belichick, that ship has sailed. Belichick might have another half-dozen years in him, if not more.
But this opportunity in Jacksonville has McDaniels’ name written all over it.
That area of northern Florida, about 30 miles from the Georgia border, like the Canton, Ohio area McDaniels grew up in, eats, sleeps and drinks football.
The perfect opportunity is there for McDaniels. This one would be too good to pass up.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
