Versatile Pats built to grind this one out

AMANDA SABGA/Staff photo. New England Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick during the post game celebration at AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. 1/21/18

1. History a Pats rout

The Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoy these games against second rate NFC teams. As in they like to win by a lot. The most recent example, the Detroit Lions, a 29-0 dusting. The fact the Bears have trouble scoring with no, real elite weapon on offense, plays into Pats winning big. Just saying.

10-09-2022_DLE_Patriots vs Lions391.jpg

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers tries to drag Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price upfield after hauling in a pass from Bailey Zappe.

2. Jakobi power

Guess who is establishing himself as a legit player in the NFL? By legit, I mean making a run at a Pro Bowl berth. Jakobi Meyers route running, which was highlighted by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky last week, is earning him consistent numbers on the stats sheet. He leads the Patriots in receptions and yards, by relatively big amounts (24 rec., 321 yards) despite missing two games due to a leg injury. He is playing tonight and expect a big game, as in 8 receptions, 100+ yards and yes, a touchdown.

Patriots Packers Football

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates with teammate quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Patriots Browns Football

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks away on his way to a touchdown run of over 30 yards against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

3. Pats RB tandem

The Patriots biggest strength, at least from outside of New England, is probably their running back room. Rhamondre Stevenson (448 yards, 3 TDs) and Damien Harris (257 yards, 3 TDs) will be on full display against the Bears, which have allowed a whopping 163 yards per game thus far. Assuming the Patriots get that “two-score” lead, I would expect the Patriots to be run-dominant in the second half. Stevenson is getting his kudos around the league and Harris, who is healthy this week, will be a “Thunder and Lightning-ish” tandem tonight.

Patriots Browns Football

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrates beside linebacker Matthew Judon (9) after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

4. Defense wins …

A sleeper on this recent Patriots run, as we are focused on other things – see the QB position – is the play of the defense. With rookie Jack Jones establishing himself as an All-Rookie cornerback, Matthew Judon getting sacks every game and Ja’Whaun Bentley playing the best middle linebacker of his career, the Patriots defense has been pretty stingy. While the rush defensive yards are up a bit (113 yards per), the key is points allowed and red zone. The Patriots bothered Aaron Rodgers for most of the game and were dominant in both wins over the Lions and Browns. This group should add another chit on its collective belts.

Patriots Browns Football

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland.

5. Hunter Henry sighting

If Henry does the rest of the season, what he’s done the last two weeks – averaging 4 rec., 58 yards – the Patriots offense and really the Patriots, will be in business. He and Jonnu Smith were early disappointments in the Mac Jones struggle-fest, but Henry appears to be getting open and making at least one or two big plays over the last two wins. Henry only has one touchdown (he had 9 in 2021), but just being more involved in the middle of the field has done wonders for Bailey Zappe’s development.

