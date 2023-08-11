FOXBOROUGH — The roster remains at 90 for your New England Patriots. Two weeks of training camp have helped Bill Belichick begin to thin the herd — at least internally here at Gillette Stadium.
The drive to the final 53 kicked off for real on Thursday night in the first of three exhibitions, this one against DeMeco Ryans and his rebuilding Houston Texans.
It’s real now. It will be real for the next two weeks as the Patriots head out to Green Bay and Nashville for joint practices and the final two preseason tilts of the 2023 season.
So much of “Training Camp ‘23’’ — the sessions open to Patriots fans here on campus — has been about installation or implementation.
The time is now for the guys on the bubble or just outside of it, looking in.
With that in mind, having taken in a handful of days down here so far, here’s a look at my thoughts on how the roster makeup could currently stand.
Offensive line
Roster spots (8): Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Cole Strange, Riley Rieff, Conor McDermott, James Ferentz, Calvin Anderson.
The skinny: Rookies Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow will be looking to pick up the pieces if injuries — Onwenu, Strange and Anderson — persist.
Tight Ends
Roster spots (3): Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Anthony Firkser
The skinny: Firkser gets my nod over Scotty Washington and Matt Sokol, but that third spot is certainly up for grabs.
Wide Receivers
Roster spots (7): DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Matt Slater
The skinny: Douglas and Boutte have been the talk of early camp. It will be interesting to see how far the push continues when the opposition is trying hard to take them away.
Running Backs
Roster spots (4): Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and a back to be named later.
The skinny: If Ty Montgomery gets healthy, he’s the fourth. If not, make room for an off-the-street vet — likely more on the Darrell Henderson mold, not the Dalvin Cook/Zeke Elliott type. Mr. August, JJ Taylor, is the long shot in the field, but he’s most probably heading to the practice squad.
Quarterbacks
Roster Spots (3): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley.
The skinny: The emergence, at least so far, of receivers like Boutte and Douglas — plus the need for someone to take snaps behind center, have dropped Malik Cunningham into the battle for the No. 3 spot with McSorley. That might be the best drama in camp the next three weeks.
Defensive Line
Roster spots (7): Deatrich Wise, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Keion White, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale
The skinny: DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts will be fighting for spots, but this group is pretty settled, I would guess. The bottom guys like Ekuale and Davis aren’t the second coming of Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork, but they have proven to be pros here. No reason to think differently now, unless someone rises to be a significant upgrade.
Linebackers
Roster spots (7): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matt Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson, Chris Board, Marte Mapu
The skinny: The rookie Mapu needs to get healthy and find his way into contact situations. Other than that, it’s a solid core.
Defensive Backs
Roster spots (11): Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Jon Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis
The skinny: Belichick’s penchant for special-teams security leaves this group pretty cut-and-dried. Davis could be considered bubble, but a youngster would have to lift himself out of the pack, not just on defense but on special teams, to earn a spot.
Specialists
Roster spots (3): Nick Folk, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona
The skinny: Folk has to lose the job, and that has not happened yet. The rookie, Chad Ryland, may need to wait his turn on the practice squad. Baringer has a big leg, and the long-snapper Cardona picked up a nice contract this spring, so he’s a lock.
