Who is Paul Kenney?

Paul Kenney has written about national college football for 15 years. He watched his first college football game, the 1963 Army/Navy game, featuring Roger Staubach, with his dad on the top floor of a Dorchester three-decker. In the past he has hosted a cable and radio national college football radio show. He is a Heisman Trophy voter. Each week he will look ahead to the best games on tap for Saturday.