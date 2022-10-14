We begin this week with a former SEC head coach of two major programs, a U.S. Senator, and the former President of the Massachusetts State Senate whose words of 30-years ago resonate more today than ever before.
Last week in Nevada at a “Save America” rally, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, the former head coach of both Ole Miss, and Auburn, once again embarrassed himself when he said the following regarding the Democrats.
“They’re not soft on crime, they’re pro crime.”
“They want crime, because they want to take over what you got.”
“They want to control what you have.”
Wow!!
If Tuberville was still coaching he would have been flagged for a personal foul for being more incoherent than a soliloquy by Professor Irwin Corey.
Former Senate President Bill Bulger nailed it many years ago when he still ran the St. Patrick’s Day breakfast in South Boston, when he said to Congressman Joe Moakley after one particular elected official embarrassed himself in a similar fashion, “Joe, do you believe how easy it is to get elected nowadays?!”
Or his other gem, “In the battle of wits, he comes unarmed!”
This weekend, regardless of outcome let’s play the games with class, respect, and sportsmanship, and when the clock hits 0:00, shake hands over a battle well played.
No. 3 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee
(Ch. 4, 3:30 p.m.)
On Saturday, the idyllic scene painted in Knoxville of an overflowing and euphorically anticipatory Neyland Stadium crowd, geometrically outlined in its classic orange and white checkerboard seating pattern, would be worthy of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover.
These rivals first strapped on its helmets at the turn of the twentieth century in 1901, when the Rough Rider himself, Teddy Roosevelt was occupying the Oval Office, and in this 105th edition of a game that has become simply known as: “The Third Saturday in October,” the Tide hold a commanding 58-38-8 series advantage.
This will also be the first time since the “Monica Days” of the Clinton Administration 1998, that the Volunteers will facing Alabama with an unblemished record, which coincidently was Tennessee’s last national championship season.
But despite the electricity coursing through the UT campus, which includes another College Game Day appearance, the orange-cladded faithful are fully cognizant of difficulty in slaying the King-Kong sized beast that will be arriving in its city of Knoxville.
During Nick Saban’s tenure, the Tide loses a football game about as often as a republican official criticizes Donald Trump, or Vladimir Putin cracks a smile, as witnessed his Mozartian Tuscaloosa 184-25 resume, and during his now 15-plus seasons has pitched a perfect Koufaxian 15-0 record against the Volunteers.
But there is a question of near national importance hanging over this game; will Bryce Young, its impeccable reigning Heisman winning QB, who is nursing a shoulder injury, be able to play?
With apologies for the cliché, If the dart thrower isn’t able to answer the bell, his back-up, QB Jalen Milroe, who so far has demonstrated that he isn’t ready for prime time, will get the start, which means, with apologies to “Dorothy,” that the Crimson colored title seeking bus, is very likely to veer off the “yellow brick road.”
But even if he is somewhat limited, we believe that Young, who has commanded the nation’s fifth (44-pts) highest scoring eleven, will start on Saturday.
He’ll also be able to lean heavily on a pair of fuel-injected earth movers, Jahmyr Gibbs, who is also dangerous catching out of the backfield, and his partner Jase McClellan, who together cover more ground than the bulls running the streets of Pamplona, or the Kenyan’s training in the Rift Valley, and the principles on the nation’s third best ground attack which is averaging 257-yards a game.
But the biggest seasonal offensive surprise has been the lack of production of Bama’s receiving corps, featuring Traeshon Holden, Kobe Prentice, and Jermaine Burton. They have yet to emerge and flourish as a dominant force, but Young’s return would be a big step in attempting to reverse that situation.
On D, the aggressive and disruptive “Sons of Cornelius Bennett,” the nation’s sixth (12 pts) stingiest, led by its All-World backer Will Anderson, his partners Dallas Turner, Harvey To’oTo’o, and safety DeMarco Hellams, hit with intensity of the Iranian riot police trying to quell the nationwide protest over the death of Masha Amini, and are harder to penetrate than the security detail protecting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
In Knoxville, with apologies to Mel Brooks and his classic movie “Spaceballs,” the Volunteers, who are 5-0 for the first time since the final year of the Obama Administration 2016, attack with an offense that operates at “Ludicrous Speed.”
Josh Heupel’s Vols, the second (46 pts) highest scoring, and top overall rated offensive band in the land, averages a fuel injected 547-yards a game, while nearly playing as fast as World Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.
On offense, the “Sons of Payton Manning” are directed by its dual-threat marksman, QB Hendon Hooker the nation’s seventh most efficient passer, who has yet to throw an interception, while hitting his target with the same precision as former World Chess Champion Gary Kasparov closing out an opponent a chess match.
The Vols dynamic field general, who performs with the panache of Leonard Bernstein leading the New York Philharmonic, and on the run glides with the ease of a “Signin’ in the Rain” Gene Kelly, is assisted by a trio of glue-fingered Allstate receivers Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and Cedric Tillman (ankle), all of whom are averaging over 14-yard a reception, while tailbacks Jaylen Wright, and Jabari Small are a pair of road running defensive testers.
But with apologies to the Beatles, the potential millstone for Tennessee’s “magical carpet ride” is a defense led by backer Aaron Beasley, end Byron Young, and safety Trevon Flowers, that stones runners, but rests fourth from the bottom defending aerial attacks, surrendering over 300-yards a game, which is not a winning formula against Alabama, especially if Bryce Young is under center.
UT’s head ball coach Josh Heupel summed up the magnitude of arguably the most significant event in Knoxville since Civil War Major General Ambrose Burnside defeated Lt. General James Longstreet in 1863, when he said, “Everybody knows who is coming to town, and the opportunity we have.”
Unfortunately for the Orange-cladded faithful of Tennessee, this opportunity is dressed in the colors of crimson and white, as Saban’s footballers make it 16 in-a-row over Tennessee, with this huge caveat; as long as Bryce Young is playing.
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
(FOX, Noon)
After a two-year Houdini-like disappearance from the national scene, the “Sons of Rip Engle” find themselves staring at an opportunity of grandiose proportions to once again reassert itself as a major domino in the college football playoff conversation.
There have been two keys to this Happy Valley Van Winkle awakening, the elimination of mistakes by its dual-threat leather toughened sixth-year leader QB Sean Clifford, and the emergence of a high-cotton running attack which has given the Nits its long sought Nadia Comanche offensive balance.
The commander of the “Sons of Chuck Fusina” is its “Methuselah” 24-year old field general, who gets a big assist from his slashing nuclear-infused freshman tailback Nick Singleton, (averaging over 7-yards a carry), and his backfield mate Kaytron Allen, and their road tilling ability has dramatically slowed the indiscriminate blitzkriging by the opposition’s D, who must now be respectful of the Lions running ability.
When the Nits commander takes to the Beaver Stadium skies, wideouts Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley, and tight end Brenton Strange are solid, but won’t cause any sleepless nights for opposing D-coordinators.
On D, the “Sons of Dave Robinson” the nation’s thirteenth (14 pts) stingiest, anchored by nose tackle PJ Mustipher, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and Curtis Jacobs, stone runners, but struggle defending any aerial attack which is generally not a winning formula facing Big Blue, especially in Ann Arbor.
The last time the Maize and Blue had consecutive 6-0 starts to its season, Jimmy Carter was turning down the heat in the Oval Office, seeing giant rabbits, and monitoring the use of the White House tennis courts – 1976-77 which was right at the edge of the height of disco.
And after ingesting a string of sugar-coated diabetes inducing cupcakes to start its season, the “Sons of Bo” are finally facing an opponent that is as dangerous as a Ukrainian tank commander firing at a convoy of retreating Russian soldiers.
QB J.J. McCarthy is the dual-threat commander of this Big House revival, and the peppermint cool sharpshooter, who is fifth in the nation in pass efficiency, has been hitting his targets with the same precision as the drone that took out Iranian General Soleimani, as he leads the nation in completion percentage with an astounding 78-percent average.
Coach Jim Harbaugh’s right armed assassin is assisted by one of the nation’s top tailbacks Blake Corum, who is third in the nation having galloped for 783-yards from scrimmage, while averaging an eye-popping 122-yards per game.
And when the Wolverine QB takes to the Ann Arbor skies, receivers Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, are the other contributing components on the nation’s seventh (43 pts) highest scoring eleven.
On D, the disruptive and attacking “Sons of Ty Law,” the nation’s fifth (11 pts) stingiest, anchored by backers Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and tackle Kris Jenkins, stone runners and lasso passes for the nation’s fifth rated overall D, who hit with the ferocity of Marvin Hagler, and have been harder to penetrate than the security detail around Donald Trump.
This will be the first true measuring stick for the “Ram helmeted eleven” and by late Saturday afternoon we will know it Blue is “Real or Memorex.”
We believe the answer will be Real, as Harbaugh’s Boys remain on its steady path toward a potential season ending Armageddon showdown in Columbus against the Buckeyes.
No. 8 Oklahoma St at No. 13 TCU
(ESPN/ABC, 3:30 p.m.)
Oklahoma State’s head man Mike Gundy would have been the perfect sidekick for Gary Cooper, when his character Will Kane was trying to recruit deputies in the movie classic “High Noon,” as he has spent more than half his life as member of the Cowboys, either as a quarterback, assistant, or head coach.
In Stillwater, the footballers of “Boone Pickens U” are directed by its feisty dual threat senior QB Spencer Sanders, who is tougher than a $10 steak (including inflation), while displaying more leadership than anyone currently occupying a desk in the US Congress, as he directs the nation’s fourth (45 pts) highest scoring squad.
The starry Oklahoma State field general is assisted by a slashing tailback Dominic Richardson, and a larger collection of receivers than a late and lamented “Tweeter” store, led by Bryson Green, Brennan Presley, and Braydon Johnson, defense stressors all.
On D, the “Sons of Leslie O’Neal,” led by backers Mason Cobb, Xavier Benson, and safety Jason Taylor have struggled like the Kraft family trying to find a location to build its soccer stadium in defending against the pass, surrendering over 300-yards a game, which is not a winning ticket facing the Horned Frogs of TCU.
In Fort Worth, the home of Rogers Hornsby, Yale Larry, and Dan Jenkins, first year head man Sonny Dykes has his Purple Horned Frogs, holding court at 5-0 for the first time since the first year of the Trump Administration – 2017.
QB Max Duggan, the nation’s second rated pass efficiency leader, is the director of this “Curtis LeMay” bombs away offense, the third (46 pts) highest scoring eleven in the land, while hitting his target with the same precision as Texas Rangers Frank Hamer, and Maney Gault, who brought down Bonnie and Clyde.
The Frogs sharpshooter, who is equally as dynamic on the run, is assisted by the road running tandem, Kendre Miller, and Emari Demercado, while lasering on a trio of sure fingered targets, Quentin Johnson, Derius Davis, and Taye Barber, for an offense that scores with the same ease as Warren Beatty at a Hollywood party in his prime.
On D, the “Sons of Jerry Hughes” led by backers Johnny Hodges, Dee Winters, and Jamoi Hodge rank 93rd overall, and share the same colander-like issues in the secondary as the Cowpokes, surrendering nearly 270-yards a game.
With apologies to Massachusetts native William Marcy, who in 1876 is credited with coining the phrase, “To the victors belongs the spoils,” in this game, the winner emerges as the lone undefeated team left in the Big 12.
And with that said, we’re sticking with Sanders, no not Bernie, or The Colonel, or Satch, or Deion, or Barry, but Oklahoma State’s QB Spencer, who leaves Fort Worth with his team sitting atop the Big 12 after capturing the huge W.
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
(Ch. 5, 7:30 p.m.)
This is the 35th meeting between these bitter rivals, with the first occurring in 1970 when Richard Nixon was hatching his “secret” plan to end the war in Vietnam.
And despite the fact that Clemson has won six in-a-row, and 12 of the last 18, FSU still holds a 20-14 series advantage.
In Death Valley, despite its Park Avenue penthouse ranking, the Tigers faithful are somewhat unsure of the quality of its product, and continue to search for some additional calming assurances that with apologies to Hans Christian Anderson shows its emperor, in this case Dabo’s footballers, are indeed properly adorned wearing its purple and orange ensembles.
This season’s biggest offensive improvement has been the performance of its dual-threat bruising QB D.J. Ugialelei, who after last year’s disappointing season rededicated himself to fitness, and the results has shown as brightly as the SAT scores of an incoming MIT freshman.
His throwing accuracy is no longer in question, as he’s been able to connect with his targets Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins and Joseph Ngata with the same easy confidence as Dean Martin strutting out onto the stage at the “Sands,” in Vegas, cigarette in hand, while crooning “Everybody loves somebody sometime…..”
And when the moment calls for a changeup, tailback Will Shipley is a dependable an anvil-hardened line buster, who has an innate ability to keep the chains moving.
On D, the “Sons of William the Refrigerator Perry” welcome the return of its All-American tackle Bryce Bresee, and along with linebackers Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter, and end K.J. Henry stone runners, allowing the nation’s second fewest 63-yards a game, but struggle defending the pass which might be a “Houston, we have a problem” issue playing against the “Boys from Tomahawk Nation.”
In Tallahassee, with apologies to Simon and Garfunkel, “Where have you gone Bobby Bowdon, and for that matter Jimbo Fisher, as a Seminole Nation turns its lonely eyes to you, woo, woo, woo.”
Ever since Jimbo Fisher left for the much greener pastures -- and I'm not referring to grass! -- of Texas A&M, the once mighty and feared Florida State Seminoles have been like Kent Dorfman from “Animal House” floundering, and without a winning season since 2017, have slipped into the abyss of irrelevancy.
And yet, despite losing two in-a-row, Mike Norvell’s crew, directed by its crusty field general Jordan Travis, and a trio of Kubota-worthy earth movers, Trey Benson, Lawrence Tuafili, and Rodney Hill, mixed with receivers Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Ja’Kai Douglas, sit for the moment at a respectable 4-2, but are in desperate in need for this Doak Campbell victory. If the Noles are able to cash in it will have dramatically flip its fortunes around.
On D, the attacking “Sons of Derrick Brooks” led by backers Tatum Bethume, Kalen DeLoach, and safety Jammie Robinson have showed some matador ole’ issues in stopping the run, which is generally not a winning hand against the Tigers.
In what should be a tight, bone-cracking game, we think the Orange-cladded emperor is beginning to appear more regal, and with this victory, as Clemson holds onto its Park Avenue ranking in the national pecking order.
Last week: 3-1
Season record: 16-8
