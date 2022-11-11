We begin this week with a unique tailgating tradition, the garnet colored “Cockabooses” of the University of South Carolina.
There are 22 of them that sit on a spur line just outside of Williams-Brice Stadium, and they only come alive during the Saturdays in the fall when their beloved Gamecocks are playing either at home or on the road.
A Columbia businessman Ed Robinson, a real estate developer wanted South Carolina and its fans to have the best parties, even if its football team wasn’t any good, and he came up with the wild idea of the cabooses, purchasing them from the Illinois Central Railroad, and the spur track from CSX.
They are all privately owned, are 270 square foot cars, and occasionally come up for sale bringing mid six-figures prices.
There are really only two rules with ownership, the Garnet Red exterior cannot be changed, and there are to be no sleepovers.
Most of the sleeping comes from watching the generally inept performances of the Gamecocks.
This weekend, let’s see which teams, like Woody Guthrie, ride the rails to a big victory, and which are once again saddled like a caboose, bringing up the rear in defeat.
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
(Ch. 5, 7:30 p.m.)
This will be the 93rd get-together between these former Southwest Conference foes from the era of that roguish league whose moniker was derisively, but accurately referenced as the; “SWC - Sure We’ll Cheat conference.”
They first strapped on its helmets when William McKinley was occupying the Oval Office in 1897, with the once mighty Longhorns of Texas, who between 1968 and 1991 popped off a run of 24 in-a-row, holding a commanding 64-27-1 series advantage, but the feisty Horned Frogs have captured six of the last eight contests.
The theme song of these Forth Worth footballers comes right out of FDR’s 1932 presidential campaign; “Happy Days Are Here Again,” as the coaching debut the Frogs Sonny Dykes has been a Tony Award winning Broadway smash, tying him with TCU’s HOF coach Francis Schmidt, who in the Great Depression season of 1929, also started 9-0 in his initial season of leading the Purple Frogs while finishing 9-0-1.
On offense, the “Sons of ‘Slingin Sammy Baugh,” the nation’s third (43 pts) highest scoring eleven, and fourth overall ranked offense are directed by its latest dual-threat gun slinging leather-toughened QB Max Duggan.
The nation’s fourth most efficient field general, and dark horse Heisman candidate, hits his target with the same precision as Michelangelo chiseling his masterpiece of David, with assists from his 1000-yard tailback Kendre Miller, who can split and shatter a defense with the same ease as Paul Bunyan splintering a tree.
And when he takes to the skies over Amon Carter Stadium, he luxuriates by selecting from a five pack of receivers: led by Quenton Johnson (ankle), Darius Davis, and Tayne Barber, who have the ability to score from any location on the field.
On D, the “Sons of Bob Lilly” are the mirror opposite of its offensive brethren, anchored by backers Johnny Hodges, Jamoni Hidge, and Dee Winters (questionable ankle) it sits 86th overall, and has been shredded more than the blown tire of an 18-wheeler.
But amazingly in the mold of survival specialist Bear Grylls, TCU remains the only team in the FBS to have won all four of the games that it has trailed in the second half to maintain its perfect season.
In Austin, with apologies to Pythagoras, the formula for the “Sons of Darrel Royal” is as simple as the logic of the “Pythagorean Theorem:” if Steve Sarkisian’s Horns win out, it punches its ticket into the Big 12 Title game.
And after last week’s thriller in Manhattan, Kansas there is a new spirit of confidence gushing like a freshly struck oil well, through the Austin footballers.
“I’m seeing confidence,” said the Horns coach Steve Sarkisian.
On offense, the “Sons of Jim Bertelsen” are directed by its shaggy, yet erratic field general QB Quinn Ewers, who could easily be mistaken for a homeless man wearing a football helmet, while completing less than sixty percent of his passes which might be problematic against the Frogs.
The ‘Burnt Orange tone setter, and the leader of this “Bevo rejuvenation” is its steamrolling cannon ball hardened tailback Bijan Robinson, the nation’s eighth leading rusher, who has garnered over 1100-yards and 12-TDs, and along with his backfield mate Roschon Johnson, are conjuring images of the glory days of Earl Campbell.
And when the Horns wayward QB takes to the skies over Darrell Royal Memorial Stadium, he attempts to locate a trio of targets; Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittingham, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders defense stressors all.
On D, the “Sons of Raymond Clayborn” despite its colander (101st) ranked pass defense led by backers Jaylan Ford, DeMarvion Overshown, and corner Jerrin Thompson, have of late managed to stiffen, but will be facing an MIT headwind worthy challenge on Saturday.
Last week after its victory over Texas Tech, TCU guard Wes Harris shouted; “How about them Horned Frogs, 9-0! Bring on them damn Longhorns!”
Well, with apologies to Mr. Aesop of Fables fame, we think Mr. Harris should be careful for what he wishes, as Texas follows the theory of Pythagoras, and formulates a giant W.
No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Alabama
(Ch.4, 3:30 p.m.)
This will be the 70th meeting of the “Battle of Highway 82” which takes its name from the fact that it is only a 90-mile drive between the two campuses, making them geographically the closest in the SEC.
The “Sons of Bear,” who are both angry and wounded, have won six in-a-row, and 16 of the last 18 against the Rebels, and hold a commanding 53-10-2 series advantage.
[NOTE: And that doesn’t include five wins that were forfeited, four by Alabama, and one by Mississippi due to various NCAA violations.]
And with apologies to Simon and Garfunkel, the college football world finds itself asking; “Where have you gone Alabama?”
For the first time since the second year of Barak Obama’s first term in 2010, the Crimson Tide is saddled with a pair of unexpected losses in the first week in November.
And like a street corner kid from the “Spanky and Our Gang,” generation, Alabama finds itself with its face pressed up against the window of a toy store the week before Christmas, longing in this case, for its usual, but now unlikely, spot in the SEC title game.
And with apologies to CSN&Y, there is no “Wooden Ships fair wind blowing” for the “Sons of Joe Namath” leaving the Tide with about as much of a chance of making it to Atlanta, the home of the SEC title game, as a republican has of winning a congressional seat in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. YIKES!
In the home of William Faulkner, Oxford, Mississippi, “The Sons of Archie Manning” have become, with a hat-tip to Roger Miller, ‘’kings of the road” as Ole Miss is now plowing more ground than a Harvester combine working a Kansas wheat farm, operating behind the nation’s third (267 yards) most dynamic earth moving attack.
The road running tandem leading this elusive ploughshare express is t-freshman Quinshon Judkius, who is the nation’s eleventh leading rushing with over 1000-yards, and fifth with 13-TDs, and along with his partner, TCU transfer Zach Evans, have combined for 1716-yards and 20 TDS, while operating with the devastating efficiency of the national Kenyan marathon team.
The director of the Rebels attack, is its dual-threat field general, USC transfer QB Jaxon Dart, with assists from a trio of high cotton receivers Malik Heath, Jonathan Mingo (22-yards a grab), and Jordan Watkins for a sluggish (79th) aerial attack, that will not cause any Ambien inducing nights for opposing d-coordinators.
On D, the “Sons of Patrick Willis,” led by backers Troy Brown, Otis Reese, and corner Tysheem Johnson, swarm to the ball, but have displayed matador’s mentality in attempting to slow the opposition’s running attack.
Butch Cassidy’s question to the Sundance Kid, “Who are those guys,” is the same one that the Tuscaloosa faithful are now asking regarding its beloved Tide; “Who are those guys?”
In the last couple of weeks Alabama has morphed into the poster boys for fans storming the field in giddy and euphoric exuberance over its season defining upset victory over the “Monsters of Tuscaloosa.”
And with apologies to Steely Dan, whose lyric from “Deacon Blues, “And they call Alabama the Crimson Tide,” wouldn’t play with this 2022 version of the stumbling, bumbling Crimson Tide, who are tied for the most penalties in the FBS with 78, for an average of 74-lost yards a game.
In addition, Bama is a woeful fifth (21) from the bottom in dropped passes, hamstrung by a pedestrian offensive line, and with the added lack of any vertical challenging receivers, combined with the absence of a bulldozing tailback to ground out crucial short yardage first downs, it really is amazing that it is only saddled with a pair of losses.
Its reigning Heisman winning QB Bryce Young, despite being blitzed on nearly every play, has performed as well as Captain Chesley Sullenberger landing flight 1549 in the Hudson River, but without the usual award winning results.
On D, the “Sons of Woodrow Lowe,” the nation’s twelfth overall ranked eleven, anchored by its All-World backer Will Anderson, along with his partners Dallas Turner, and Henry To’oTo’o, fly to the ball, while hitting with the striking force of a Nolan Ryan fastball, but have been hurt by its pedestrian secondary that has underperformed all season.
That said, we still think there is enough fight and pride in Saban’s Boys, who said after last week’s season altering defeat, “We have a legacy to uphold at Alabama.”
And that is exactly what we think will happen, as the Tide keeps its spaghetti thin chances of an SEC title appearance on life support.
No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
(FOX, 4 p.m.)
William McKinley was in the occupy of the White House, when Oregon and Washington, who are separated by 285-miles of Interstate 5, first met in 1900, and since then have played regularly, making this the 114th get-together in a series in which the Huskies lead 60-48-5.
On offense, the indisputable leader of the “Sons of Sonny Sixkiller” is QB Michael Penix Jr., the sharpshooting southpaw transfer from Indiana, who like Lazarus, has found the sustenance of renewal in Seattle.
The rifle-armed conductor of the UW footballers, who performs with the confidence of Aaron Copland conducting the orchestra through his classic Hoe Down from the ballet Rodeo, leads the nation in passing, averaging an eye-popping 359-yards a game, and is second overall in total offense for the country’s top passing attack that hangs an average of 38-points a game.
UW’s surgical field general lasers on a pair of high cotton Allstate wideouts; Rome Odunze, who is third in the nation averaging 107-yards a game, and his partner Jalen McMillen, who have combined for 106-grabs for 1558-yards and 12 TDs, while its road running attack featuring Wayne Taulapapa, and Cameron Davis, performs like MBTA’s Orange Line seemingly frozen in neutral, as it is averaging a mosquito-like 125-yards a game.
On D, the “Sons of Steve Emtman” anchored by its disruptive end Bralen Trice, safety Alex Cook, and backer Alphonzo Tuputala have nearly as much difficulty defending against aerial attacks, as Boston Mayor Michele Wu has in trying to resolve the horrific situation at Mass and Cass.
In Eugene, the performance of QB Bo Nix, the transfer from Auburn, has been, with a hat-tip to Neil Diamond, like “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” as it is packing up the babies, and grabbing the old ladies, as everyone wants to go to see the a “Bo Show.”
The starry dual-threat marksman, of the nation’s third (43 pts) highest scoring eleven, who hits his targets; Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Chase Cota, and tight end Terrane Ferguson with the same precision as Curt Gowdy casting a fly in Patagonia, is sixth in the nation in pass efficiency, while rushing for 13 TDs.
His Paul Newman-like captivating performances assisted by tailbacks Bucky Irving and Noah Washington, have not only moved him into Heisman consideration, but have also moved the Ducks, who have won 8 dominating games in-a-row, into serious conversation for a possible final four invite. AMAZING!
Dan Lanning, the new headman of “Phil Knight U,” and D-coordinator of last year’s national champion Georgia Bulldogs, has coached the Ducks with the flair of a Goldman Sachs Board Member.
But the D of the “Sons of Haloti Ngata” featuring backers Noah Sewell, Jeff Bassa, and safety Bennett Williams, stones runners, but is as weak (117th) as the performances of the Donald Trump endorsed candidates defending against opposing aerial attacks, which is not the best formula against the Huskies.
This will be only the fourth time that these ancient rivals have met in Autzen Stadium as ranked elevens, and with that said, we believe that Bo Nix and his traveling salvation show make it nine in-a-row as he continues to build both his Heisman and playoff invite resume.
No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane
(ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.)
The traveling circus known as College Game Day needs to hire a Rand McNally consultant.
Instead of a making a return trip to Austin, albeit for an important game, it should have made a reservation to the Big Easy for a visit to the Green Wave of Tulane, who sits atop of the AAC, while playing a home game that finds both teams ranked in the top-25 for the first time since the 1973 Watergate year of Richard Nixon.
C’mon Game Day, a first in nearly a half-a-century, with first place riding on the outcome isn’t good enough?!
Gus Malzahn UCF Knights, who, with apologies to the “Jefferson’s,” will be moving on up in 2023 into the Big 12 Conference, has his team, like a Rory McIlroy a 5-iron, in perfect position to grab one of the spots in AAC title game.
And unlike his teams of the past which highlighted a Blitzkrieging aerial show, this UCF squad, has motored into its high end neighborhood on the legs of the nation’s eighth (239-yards) best road running attack, led by Ole Miss transfer QB, John Rhys Plumlee, with assists from a pair of line busting tailbacks, JJ Harvey (7 yards a pop), and its Northwestern transfer Isaiah “Sha Na Na” Bowser, who is tougher than a $10 steak.
And when the former SEC field general takes to the skies over the Bounce House (the stadium shakes when the crowd is jumping in unison) wideouts Ryan O’Keefe, and Javon Baker, are a comforting pair of high-cotton targets having combined for 85-catches and 7 TDs.
On D, the “Sons of Asante Samuel” anchored by its disruptive ends Josh Celiscar, Tre’mon Morris-Brash, and backer Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste have some shown some vulnerability defending against the pass, but manage to stiffen in the red-zone surrendering a very respectable 18-points a game.
In New Orleans, Tulane’s Coach Willie Fritz’s surprising (8-1) Green Wave footballers are having its best season since Tommy Bowden’s undefeated 12-0 team of the “Monica year” of 1998.
In many of the penthouse Power-5 locations, that record would hardly garner a notice, if fact in those championship locales it might induce many of the faithful to ingest a major dose of Pepto Bismol.
But for a Charley Brown program like Tulane, whose roots trace back to the administration of Benjamin Harrison in 1893, and one that has been historically hamstrung with a .450 winning percentage, a revolving door of 39 head coaches, and a flinty total of 14 bowl appearances, it is, with apologies to Sir Edmund Hillary, an achievement of Himalayan proportions.
The D of the “Sons of Richie Pettibon,” the nation’s eleventh (16 pts) stingiest, is the backbone of the 2022 edition of the Green Wave, anchored by backers Dorian Williams, Nick Anderson, and corner Jarius Monroe, who attack with the same intensity as the Chinese government’s sanctioned hackers attempting to steal the intellectual property of the United States.
On offense, the pedestrian “Sons of Max McGee” led by QB Michael Pratt, with assists from tailbacks Tyjae (10 TDs), and his partner Shaadie-Clayton Johnson, a transfer from Colorado, and a pair of chain moving receivers Deuce Watts, and Tyrick James has managed to averages 32-points, but will not cause any fear or sleepless nights for opposing d-coordinators.
In a game that is difficult to get a handle, the offensive wizardry of Gus Malzahn sends chills, but that said, we’re staying with the New Orleans magic of the Green Wave season, along with the spirit of its native son Louie Armstrong, to lead a victory parade down Bourbon Street.
Last week: 1-3
Season record: 26-14
