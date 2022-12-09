“Age wrinkles the body. Quitting wrinkles the soul.”
-- Douglas MacArthur
“Untutored courage in useless in the face of educated bullets.”
-- George Patton.
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, and those who are cold and not clothed.”
-- Dwight Eisenhower
-
We close the 2022 college football season with our annual “Army-Navy the Old Man and Me,” the joyous tale of taking my dad to the 1998 Army-Navy football game.
It is our version of; “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
On Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1963, at the age of eleven, some two weeks after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, I watched my first college football game.
It was Army versus Navy, and it featured the Midshipmen’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Roger Staubach.
I viewed the game with my dad, sharing the ends of a couch in the living room on the top-floor of our Dorchester “Wattendorf” owned three-decker which was located only a slap-shot away from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Dorchester Ave.
[Note: In those days directions in Dorchester were always given by referencing the local “landmarks” barrooms, parish churches, schools, gas stations, playgrounds, beaches, markets, bakeries, drugstores, packies, sub-shops, or pizza joints, bowling alleys, but seldom, if ever, by using actual street names.]
We watched on a black and white Philco television accompanied by the mandatory “rabbit ears” and even though the “old man” was WWII Army, I was rooting for Navy.
The game ended on a controversial time expiring no call, with the Cadets of West Point perched on the Navy 1-yard line, as the “Sons of Joe Bellino” (the 1960 Heisman winner from Winchester) escaped with a 21-15 victory which secured an invitation to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
It fostered a lifelong affair with the game of college football, one in which I remain intimately involved by writing a seasonal online column presently for the Lawrence Eagle Tribune, as well as serving as a voter in the annual selection of the winner of the Heisman Trophy.
But now, nearly sixty-years later, this annual gridiron extravaganza between some of the best and brightest of America carries much deeper personal roots.
My dad Ed passed 21-years ago and four years before his demise, in the spring of 1998 he experienced what was described as a “mini-stroke.”
Fortunately, he recovered without any serious complications, but it made me realize that this 75-year old former Army soldier wouldn’t be around forever, and that epiphany inspired me to put the following plan into action.
I would surprise my “old man” by taking him the witness the classic first hand, a “full circle” father-son football and life journey.
It would be a one day whirlwind excursion.
The airline reservations were a snap, remember this was pre 9-11, but now I needed some tickets, and not just any seats, but something decent, especially for a guy in his mid-seventies.
I called my pal Bill Brett, the retired prize winning photographer from the Boston Globe, who is a better person, and who to this day, continues to snap away producing his well-received coffee table books.
I asked Billy if he would ask the since deceased Globe sports columnist Will McDonough to ask his son Sean, who at the time was working for CBS Sports, and calling the game, for assistance in securing a pair of good seats.
In typical Dorchester-Southie fashion they all came through.
I picked up the tickets at the stadium’s “Will Call” window which were in a large manila envelope marked; “CBS Sports.”
The kid working the window glanced at the CBS logo and duly impressed looked up and proclaimed; “You must be important!”
Little did he know! Nostradamus he was not!
We ventured to our seats; lower level at Philadelphia’s old Vet Stadium, eight rows up from the rail, 45-yard line.
Absolutely perfect!
Here we are sitting around various Naval Brass, and after looking around in silence for a few minutes, the “old man” a former Army corporal, who walked in and out of France and Germany looks at me as says; “Are you sure we are in the right seats?”
Translation; How could a nitwit like you, pull off seats like these?!
Even though it was the fifth of December, the weather was a balmy 60-degrees, and we were treated to a great game, watching what at the time (since surpassed) was the highest scoring game in the series a 34-30 Army victory.
Sitting in the plane and just as we were about to takeoff, the “old man” leaned in and said, “In case I forget, I want to thank you.”
For a WW II father that simple statement was like, “War and Peace.”
My dad passed three-years later, but with apologies to Bogart and Bergman in the airport scene from the movie classic “Casablanca,” we’ll always have Army-Navy.
So yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
Army–Navy
(Ch. 4, 3:30 p.m.)
This is the 123rd edition of what we consider to be the last pure amateur sporting event of any consequence left in America.
And in today’s world of NIL instant millionaires, it’s seems inconceivable that between the 1920’s and the 1960’s, the Army-Navy game, the eighth most played FBS rivalry, captured the attention of the entire country.
These elite Academies first laced up its cleats in 1890 when President Benjamin Harrison would occasionally light an Oval Office cigar.
It was a 24-0 whitewash by the Annapolis Midshipmen, who have won 18 of the last 23 hoedowns, and hold an overall 62-53-7 series advantage.
This is also the 90th time that the game, often attended by a sitting President, who, as reflected in his title of Commander in chief alternates his seating location by crossing at midfield during halftime to sit with the other Academy, has been played in the City of Brotherly Love, aka Philadelphia.
[Notes: President Harry Truman, who reveled in the rivalry, attended the most of any Commander in chief, missing only once during his eight years (1945-52) as the Leader of the Free World, which occurred in 1951 when he was on vacation.
And in order for that initial game in 1890 to be played, 271 members of the Corps of Cadets each contributed 52-cents to pay for half of Navy’s traveling costs.
And in the 1963 game there was a watershed moment in the broadcasting history with the debut of instant replay which changed the way the game is watched and televised.]
It may have taken longer than the completion of the “Big Dig,” but Army found the right man in coach Jeff Monken.
During his nine-year (63-49) tenure as the leader of the Black Knights of the Hudson, the Army headman has accomplished what many felt was beyond even the reach of Houdini, leading the “Sons of Doc Blanchard” back to football relevance.
He has taken five of his squads to a bowl game, winning four, with the crème de la crème occurring in 2018 when the “Sons of Red Blaik” finished with an 11-2 season that was as sparkling as Rockefeller Plaza during the Christmas season, finishing as the 19th ranked team in America. Amazing!
On offense, the triple option “Sons of Glen Davis,” who rumble over hill and dale as the nation’s second (304-yards) leading earth movers, are supported by a cast of roadrunners that is seemingly larger than the number of extras in the movie “Ben-Hur,” led by QB Tyhier Tyler, and assisted by Bryson Daily, Braheam Murphy, Maurice Bellan, Jakobi Buchanan, and Markel Johnson all of whom play a key role in keeping the caissons rolling along.
And when the Cadets field general takes to the skies over Michie Stadium, which is nearly as rare as a fisherman catching a blue lobster, Isaiah Alston, who has a seasonal total of 16-catches, is the primary target.
On D, the anvil-hardened “Sons of Caleb Campbell” anchored by safety Max DiDomenico, backer Leo Lowin, and end Kwabena Bonsu, has struggled like the Russian Army in Ukraine in stopping the opposition’s ground assaults, as it sits a near the bottom feeding 115th overall allowing an average of 193-yards a game, which is not a winning recipe against the Middies.
In recognition of his length of high-level service at the Naval Academy, coach Ken Niumatalolu should be awarded some honorary commander lapel stars.
His 15-year tenure (109-82) of leading the Navy footballers has been as impressive as his Academy counterpart in maintaining the high cotton standards of “Sons of Roger Staubach” that was set by his predecessor coach Paul Johnson.
But before Johnson’s arrival there were serious discussions of dropping Navy football down to the FCS level, as the Annapolis eleven stumbled and bumbled during a twenty-year period between 1982 and 2001 swirling in the vortex of a Dante like Abyss, as its 72-148 record of ineptitude, clearly indicates.
During those lost days of darkness, Navy had a total of 3-winning seasons, and in its lowest between 2000-2001 Navy’s 1-20 record would have been right at home in a skit of Jackie’s Gleason’s “Poor Soul” as it was outscored by an average of 17-points.
As Mr. Rogers might ask; “Can you say, Pathetic?!”
Coach Niumatalolu, who has defeated Notre Dame three-times, has taken the Anchors Aweigh eleven to an eye-popping 10 bowl games, and finished in the top 20 twice, but there is some ambiguity regarding his future employ, as his the Middies, who have played the 33rd toughest schedule in America, will be finishing with third consecutive losing season. OUCH!
On offense, the triple option “Sons of Joe Bellino,” the nation’s seventh (239-yards) leading ground attack, is directed by QB Xavier Arline, with assists from his John Deere partners Maquel Haywood, and Daba Fofana has staggered like a Crypto investor looking at his account statement, as Navy is a woeful 104th in scoring, averaging a miniscule 22-points-a-game, which is roughly the same number of subpoenas that the Trump Organization is served each day.
On D, the “Sons of Chet Moeller” anchored by its ferocious disruptor, backer John Marshall, who is t-third (18.5) in the nation in tackles for losses, and fifth (10.5) overall in sacks, along with fellow backer Colin Ramos, and end Jacob Busic, swarms to the ball, stone runners, and hits with the concussive and destructive force of Ukrainian fired javelin missile.
The boys in Vegas rate this game a tossup, but based on its much more difficult schedule, we’re going with the Anchors Aweigh Eleven from Annapolis to prevent the caissons of the Army from rolling to victory. As they say every day in Annapolis Beat Army!
