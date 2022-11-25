We begin this week with one of America’s most iconic college football traditions ‘Script Ohio” which is performed by the Buckeyes marching band before the start of every home game.
If you are ever out there for a game it is not to be missed.
And in this era in which kids don’t know how to actually write their names, and have never heard of, or been exposed to the Palmer Method, watching Script Ohio brings chills, especially with the hours of practice and precision it takes to perform it flawlessly.
It was created by band leader Eugene Wiegel, and first performed at Ohio Stadium on October 10, 1936 at halftime against Pitt, a 6-0 victory by the Panthers.
It has been rumored to have been inspired by either skywriting, the rotating sign in Times Square, or the Marquee sign on Loews Theatre in downtown Columbus.
The honor of dotting the “I” belongs to the sousaphone players, but trumpet player John Brungart was the first person to do the honors.
Over the years, there have been some celebrity dotters as well; Bob Hope, Jack Nicklaus, James “Buster” Douglas, Woody Hayes, and John Glenn have made an interesting and eclectic bunch.
On this rivalry weekend, and the final regular weekend of the season, let’s see which teams crosses all its “t’s,” and dots all its “I’s,” and clearly writes its own legible victory script.
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
(FOX, Noon)
And you thought Taylor Swift tickets were hard to come by?
On Saturday, in the 118th edition of this classic rivalry, at the Gary Cooper hour of “High Noon,” the streets of Columbus will be as deserted as a Catholic rectory after the last Mass on Christmas Day, as these bitter and undefeated elevens will be clashing not only for a spot in the Big Ten title game, but for a likely invite into the final-four playoff.
And in an added historical note, the last time they played in which both were sporting perfect unblemished records was in the second year of “Mr. Weapons of Mass Destruction” second term-2006.
And in another note, the Midwest has been continuously, and erroneously, branded this game with the moniker of “The Game,” when everyone on the East Coast, and much of the rest of the country is fully aware, there is only one honest matchup worthy of being called “The Game.”
And it is played every year, either in Cambridge, Massachusetts, or in New Haven, Connecticut, between the Crimson of Harvard, and the Bulldogs of Yale, who engaged in the 138th edition last Saturday.
In Ann Arbor, it took longer than its faithful expected, but Jim Harbaugh’s footballers have finally channeled into the spirit of “Bo,” by winning 23 of its last 25, and reestablishing the Maize and Blue as a legitimate member of the college football elite.
Both programs feel that this game represents the ultimate measuring stick for a successful season, even more so for the “team up North,” who despite having finally broken through last year, have lost eight of the last nine, and 17 of the last 20 get-togethers, and haven’t won consecutive games against the Bucks since the last days of the Clinton/Monica Administration; 1999-2000. Yikes!
The Wolverines second (11 pts) overall stingiest D, has been the backbone behind this edition of the “Sons of LaMarr Woodley” and anchored by end Mike Morris (11-tfls, 7.5 sacks), and backers Junior Colson, and Michael Barrett are tops in overall defense, and sit in the top five in stoning runners, and lassoing passes, and are harder to penetrate than the Iranian fusion labs.
On offense, these “Sons of Elvis Grbac,” are a Kubota salesman’s delight, plowing the earth as the nation’s fourth (243-yards a game) ranked rushing attack, but suddenly there is an atmospheric disturbance of “Perfect Storm” proportions looming over the Ann Arbor horizon.
It remains very much in doubt as to whether its Heisman contending tailback, Blake Corum, its offensive igniter, who is fifth in the nation averaging 132-yards a game, third (1457-yards) in total rushing yards, and leading the nation with 19 touchdowns, 18 of them rushing, as well as the spiritual leader of the team, will be able to play. YIKES!!
If he is unable to go Donovan Edwards will get the bulk of the carries, with Isaiah Gash and Taviere Dunlap in the wings as possible stand-ins.
That potential loss of offensive firepower will put immense pressure on the Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy, who plays with a swashbuckling and unbridled joy reminiscent of Nathan Lane from “The Producers.”
The young QB is most dangerous when he is throwing on the run, targeting his trio of high-cotton receivers, Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, and tight end Max Bredeson who do have the ability to make it a challenging afternoon for opposing defensive coordinators.
But in reality, when compared to the Wolverines Park Avenue rushing attack, McCarthy’s role has been more like that of a supporting cast member, and he remains frozen in neutral when trying to connect on throws over 25-yards, overshooting most which is not a winning recipe against the Buckeyes.
In Columbus, UNH grad, and Buckeyes headman Ryan Day, whose eye-popping 45-4 Mozartian resume, includes a stellar 31-1 conference record, (its only blemish was last year’s bitter loss to Michigan) is, unlike L. Frank Baum’s character is his classic “The Wizard of OZ,” the real wizard behind the Buckeyes yellow brick road success.
And the Bucks coach freely admits that the loss to “the team up north” was nearly as painful as listening to Senator Elizabeth Warren haranguing about the evils of millionaires (of which she is one many times over), and billionaires.
“I think we were scarred by that loss last year, and we are looking for redemption,” said the Buckeyes coach. WOW!
On offense, the “Sons of Archie Griffin” are commanded by its Heisman contending sharpshooter, QB C.J. (34 TDs-4 Ints – 67%) Stroud, the commander of the nation’s second (46-pts) highest scoring eleven, who hit his target with the same precision as Clint Eastwood in: “A Few Dollars More.”
The Bucks unflappable marksman, luxuriates by selecting from arguably the nation’s best corps of receivers, featuring; Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Cade Stover, who have combined to haul in 30 of Stroud’s throws, while tailbacks Miyan Williams (foot, expected to play) and Dallan Hayden, have the ability to blast through any defensive wall.
On D, the “Sons of Tom Cousineau,” the country’s tenth (16 pts) stingiest, featuring backers Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg, and end J.T Tuimoloau swarm to the ball and hit with the concussive bone smashing force of a Thomas Hearns right hand.
This group is playing with the confidence of a champion matador, under the tutelage of its first year D-coordinator Jim Knowles, who left Stillwater, and the confines of Oklahoma State, for the Shoe of Columbus, and the results have been award winning.
As we mentioned, the Wolverines haven’t won consecutive games against the Buckeyes since 1999-2000, and it won’t happen on Saturday in Columbus, as the “Sons of Woody” and its scarlet and grey cladded faithful, serenade the visitors from “the school up North” with a larynx straining rendition of “Goodbye Columbus,” as Ohio State gets its revenge, a spot in the Big Ten title game, and a likely playoff invite, all wrapped up in this single humongous win.
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 13 USC
(Ch.5, 7:30 p.m.)
Lincoln Riley’s arrival in the City of Angels has, in the spirit of Dr. Frankenstein, reawakened this classic rivalry which in recent years has been in a deep Rip Van Winkle slumber.
In a simpler time in America, before cell phones, and computers, and when newspapers were delivered to the front door of every home, this glamourous game never failed to capture the imagination of the American public, as evidenced by the movie “Godfather II” when Michael Corleone goes to Miami to visit with Hyman Roth, the 1958 USC-Notre Dame game is playing on television, a 20-13 victory for the Irish. How about that!
The first edition of this great rivalry took place in 1926, when former Massachusetts Governor, Calvin Coolidge was occupying the White House, which makes this the 93rd get-together with the “Sons of Knute Rockne” holding a 48-36-5 series advantage. [Note: Two victories by Notre Dame, and one by USC, were stripped from the record for NCAA violations.]
In South Bend, after an 0-2, 3-3 start to its season that was shakier than the ground surrounding Yellowstone’s “Old Faithful,” Marcus Freeman, the Golden Domers new headman, made a Ted Turner type of course correction, putting the “Sons of Ara,” on a five-game winning streak transforming them into a very dangerous team.
On offense, these pedestrian “Sons of Joe Theismann,” who rank seventy-fifth overall, are under the command of it game managing QB Drew Pyne, for a pass offense that is ranked a near bottom feeding 113th in the nation.
Thus the ND field general leans heavily on a pair of high quality roadrunners, Andric Estime, and Logan Diggs, who have combined for 1480-yards, and 13 TDs, which not only helps control the clock, but makes Pyne’s use of play action that much more effective.
And when the Irish band leader takes to the skies over South Bend, he lasers on his All-America tight end Michael Mayer (7 TDs), along with Lorenzo Styles, and Chris Tyree, for an offense that is averages an uninspiring and grinding 31-points a game.
On D, the “Sons of Alan Page,” led by its disruptive end Isaiah Foskey (probable), and backers JD Bertrand, and Jack Kisser, swarm to the ball while hitting with the force of another Federal Subpoena filed against the Trump Organization, and overall are solid in all phases.
Randy Newman’s classic, “I love L.A.” should be the walkout song for these “new” Trojans of USC.
The two “gold dust” emigres’ from Oklahoma, coach Lincoln Riley, and his Heisman contending, some would say frontrunner, QB Caleb Williams, who has put up better numbers (33 TDs-3 Ints-7 rushing TDs) than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reelection totals, and operates as smoothly as Dean Martin, cigarette in hand, crooning “Your Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” on the stage at the Sands, have the USC faithful dancing and grooving like “The Temptations” and dreaming of a playoff invite which may in fact with apologies to the “Mamas and the Papas” become a reality.
In fact, if the nation’s third (42 pts) highest scoring band in the land, which has put up 40 or more points in five consecutive games for the first time since Pete Carroll was letting Snoop Dog hang on the sidelines in 2003, wins out, it is likely to capture that fourth playoff spot, barring an LSU upset of Georgia in the SEC title game.
The Trojan’s headman has found a home, and after last week’s scintillating Rose Bowl victory over its rival UCLA, said; “College football on the West Coast, and here in L.A. is alive and well. This is how it should be every week.”
Caleb Williams, its sharpshooting QB, who hits his target with the surgical precision of a brain specialist, is assisted by a pair of line slashing tailbacks: Austin Jones, and Raleek Brown, (Travis Dye was lost for the year) while targeting last season’s Biletnikoff winner, and Pitt transfer Jordan Addison, along with Tahj Washington, for the nation’s fourth ranked passing attack that is averaging a mind-blowing 330-yards a game.
On D, the “Sons of Willie Wood,” anchored by its Nagurski finalist tackle Tuli Tuipulotu, who is third in the nation with 11-sacks, and t-fourth with 17 tfls, and along with Alabama transfer backer Shane Lee, and safety May Williams, struggles mightily defending against all aerial attacks, and with apologies to Homer’s Ulysses, might be the albatross that derails USC from its potential final four spot.
That said, we believe that the Gold Dust twins deliver another huge win, moving USC one victory away in the Pac-12 title game from that likely coveted final-four playoff invite.
South Carolina at No. 7 Clemson
(Ch. 5, Noon)
These intrastate rivals have been at it a long time, having first strapped on its helmets in 1896, when Grover Cleveland was reveling his second stint as the Commander-in-chief, as the mighty Tigers of Clemson, who have won 7 in-a-row against the Cocks, hold a domineering; 72-42-4 series advantage.
Under the steady and positive guidance of its second year headman Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are on the rise, giving credence to the proverbial saying; “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
The South Carolina head ball coach is the son of Frank Beamer, the retired iconic and legendary HOF coach of the Hokies of Virginia Tech. Talk about a great pedigree!
On offense, the “Sons of Steve Taneyhill” are directed by its gun slinging transfer from Oklahoma, QB Spencer Rattler, who had a career game last week against Tennessee, firing six touchdown passes, but up until then has been a total disappointment, as his seasonal resume of 14 touchdowns with an unacceptable 9 interceptions clearly indicates.
The Gamecocks field general is assisted by tailbacks Jaheim Bell, and Juju McDowell, while targeting receivers Anthwane Wells Jr., and Jalen Brooks, for an offense that until last week, has struggled like Kevin McCarthy trying to garner the votes to be elected the next Speaker of the House, in putting points on the board.
On D, the “Sons of Stephon Gilmore” featuring backers Jordan Burch, Cam Smith, and corner Marcellas Dial, rank 85th overall, and have the same difficulty as the Russian Army against the Ukrainian forces in slowing the opposition’s rushing attack, and will not cause any sleepless nights for opposing offensive coordinators.
In Clemson, Dabo Swinney, who has compiled a “Saban-esque” record of 160-37, with a pair of national titles, during his 15-years of roaming the sidelines of Death Valley, just became only the third coach in FBS history to have put together 12-consecutive 10-win seasons.
The others being Bobby Bowden and the Florida State Seminoles with 14 consecutive from 1987-2000, and St. Nick and his Alabama Crimson Tide, who also had 14 such seasons from 2008 to 2021.
The Houdini of Death Valley has also directed his Tigers to an astounding 40-consecutive wins in friendly confines of Tiger Stadium, which means that no member of the Clemson roster has ever lost a game while wearing the orange and purple home unis of the Tigers. Remarkable!
And yet, despite that success, this hasn’t been a season filled with picture perfect Ted Williams swings for the “Sons of Trevor Lawrence,” who under the leadership of its dual-threat QB DJ Uiagalelei (21 TDs-6 Ints-65% - 6 rushing) have had more offensive struggles than the Russian Army trying to hold its captured territory in Ukraine.
On offense, the Tigers tone-setter is its slashing speedster, tailback Will Shipley, who is currently one long run of 40-yards shy of 1000 yards, with 13 TDs, and has been the one constant on a team whose seasonal middle name has been inconsistency.
And when Clemson’s oft wayward dual-threat field general takes to the skies over Memorial Stadium, he selects from a passel of receivers; Antonio Williams, Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins (expected back), and tight end Davis Allen, none of whom will send any shivers down the backs of opposing defensive coordinators.
On D, the “Sons of Levon Kirkland” featuring end Myles Murphy (11 tfls), end K.J. Henry, and backer Trenton Simpson, have improved as the season has progressed (18th overall) growing into a disruptive swarming eleven, that hits with the force of a Rocky Marciano right hand to the solar plexus.
This is a dangerous game for the Tigers, but that said we believe its defense will be responsible for adding one more notch to its eye-popping home winning streak, as the Tigers keep its slim playoff hopes on life support.
No. 19 Tulane at No. 21 Cincinnati
(ESPN, Noon on Friday)
The formula for this game is as easy as an MIT freshman solving a Pythagorean Theorem equation.
The winner of this game, with a hat-tip to former New York Governor (1833-39) William Marcy, who is credited with coining the phrase, “to the victor belong the spoils,” will finish atop of the American Athletic Conference.
And in doing so, will have home court for next week’s championship game, with a probable spot in the Cotton Bowl riding on that outcome, which makes this the biggest game for the “Sons of Max McGee” aka the Tulane footballers since its 12-0 Liberty Bowl squad of 1998.
The Green Wave is directed by its sharpshooting sophomore QB Michael (21 TDs-4 Ints) Pratt, with assists from a fab four of receivers; tight end Tyrick James, Jha’Quan Jackson, Deuce Watts, Shae Wyatt chain movers all, and fortified by its explosive bell cow earth mover Tyjae Spears, who has 12 TDs and is just four yards shy of 1000-yards for the season.
On D, the “Sons of Bill Svoboda” the nation’s eighteenth (19 pts) stingiest, featuring backers Dorian Williams, Nick Anderson and safety Larry Brooks, fly to the ball, and overall are steadier than the elbow of an archer holding and ready to fire with a 5-point buck in its sights.
Maybe Elon Musk, or Disney should hire Luke Fickell.
The Bearcats headman is a jaw dropping 57-17 in his six-years of leading the Queen City footballers, which have won 22 of its last 23, and he is also the architect behind the program that is riding a “Jimmy Brown” 32-game winning streak in Nippert Stadium
That standard of Porsche-like excellence has put the Bearcats on the cusp of his fourth consecutive AAC Title, along with an opportunity for a fourth double digit winning season in the last five years. WOW!
With a nod toward Mr. Rodgers, “Can you say, domination?”
But with apologies to Robert Preston, “There is trouble right here in Cincinnati,” as its senior QB, and leader, Ben Bryant, will be a game time decision with a foot injury.
If he is able to play, and it does seem doubtful, dual-threat QB Evan Prater, who is more mobile than Bryant, will direct the Bearcats, whose offensive strength lies with its aerial attack accentuated by its three amigos; Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker, and tight end Josh Whyle, who have combined for an impressive 137-grabs, and 15 TDs.
But Cincy’s running attack led, by tailbacks Corey Kiner, and Ryan Montgomery, has been grounded more than the Boeing 737 MAX, as it averages, with a hat-tip to cartoonist Jeff Kinney (the creator of Wimpy) a wimpy shade of just 4-yards a carry, which will not cause any restless night for opposing D-coordinators.
On D, the “Sons of Tim Krumrie” are the backbone of this edition of the Luke Fickell eleven, anchored by safety Je’von Hicks, backer Deshawn Pace, and tackle Jowon Briggs, who hit with the force of John Fierro taking down the mass murderer, and will be the key to adding another notch to that impressive home winning streak.
This is a tough game to get a handle, do we go with the winning streak, and the team that has been there before, or the team with the healthy QB? That said, we’re sticking with the friendly confines of Nippert Stadium to put the Bearcats in another AAC title game.
Last week: 3-1
Season record: 30-18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.