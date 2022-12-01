In light of Georgia’s top hat opportunity to repeat as national champions, we thought that it would be apropos to pay a tribute to the recent passing of a true Southern Gentleman, Georgia’s legendary HOF coach Vince Dooley (201-77-10) whose Bulldogs captured six SEC titles, along with the 1980 national championship, with our personal journey to Athens, Georgia, and our visit with the retired Coach, which took place in 2005 before the playing of Georgia-Auburn game, which is referred to as; the oldest rivalry in the Deep South.
The germination of the journey began in the fall of that year, when I, along with two pals went on the air at WBET, a small Brockton radio station launching a show that we created; “The Stumbling, Bumbling, College Football Show.”
Every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. during the football season, we’d broadcast our 90-minute college football extravaganza, which included interviews with coaches from all over the country, an often feisty regular discussion with the now retired Boston Globe HOF national college football writer Mark Blaudschun, and an in-depth analysis of the big games of the week.
One of those coaches who graced our show was Georgia’s Vince Dooley, who at the end of the interview offered, “If you ever come to Athens, let me know, and we’ll meet for lunch.”
That is generally a polite throw-away line, in which the person tossing it out never expects anyone to actually take him up on the offer, especially in this case, with some “northern invaders” from Boston.
Wrong Coach!
My pal Bob, and his two sons Steven, and Kevin, along with their friend Wiley Turnipseed from Auburn, decided to make that journey to Athens, the home of the Bulldogs.
When I informed the coach by phone of our plans that we were indeed taking him up on his offer he didn’t blanch, and said, “Stop by my house at noon for lunch.”
On Saturday, at the Gary Cooper appointed hour of “high noon” we walked into, what to my Dorchester eyes looked like a classic “Gone with the Wind” mansion, surrounded by majestic pines and beautifully appointed landscaped grounds.
The coach came out and warmly greeted us, and said that he was having lunch with friends, saying that he’d be back in a little while, then adding, “But I think you enjoy this room.”
Now picture this, four total strangers left alone in this fabulous room filled with the artifacts of his iconic 25-year coaching career, which included hundreds of ceramic bulldogs, family photos, a signed bat by Henry Aaron, along with a black checked suit coat draped over the back of one of the couches, it was truly amazing.
When the coach returned he regaled us stories of how he was able to land his prize recruit, and now senatorial candidate Herschel Walker, and several other classic recruiting stories of his career.
It was as if we had known this man all our lives.
So here’s a hat-tip to you Coach Dooley, R.I.P. and as Bob Hope’s signature theme song says; “Thanks for the memories.”
No. 1 Georgia vs No. 11 LSU
SEC Championship
(Ch. 4, 4 p.m.)
The Georgia Bulldogs, the top ranked footballers from the other “Athens of America,” just recorded its second consecutive 12-0 regular season of perfection.
In fact, one has to trace back to the final year of Donald “Mr. Stolen Election,” Trump’s Administration, November 7, 2020, to find the last time that these “Sons of Vince Dooley” have lost a regular season game.
It is currently a string of 27 in-a-row, and when its post season is added, Georgia is an eye-popping 30-1, and attempting become the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12.
As Mr. Rogers might ask, “Hey kids, can you say dynasty?”
Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs field general and newly christened NIL millionaire concisely summarized the Dawgs “take no prisoners’” mission, “We didn’t come to this season trying to go 12-0, we came to it to go 15-0.”
And should the Dawgs capture consecutive titles, Mr. Bennett will never have to pay for another drink in the Peach State.
The wily commander of the nation’s twelfth highest (38 pts) scoring eleven is assisted by a pair of line-smashing earthmovers; Kenny McIntosh (35-grabs out of the backfield), and Daijun Edwards, who have combined for 1292-yards and 15 TDs, while tight end Brock Bowers, and wideout Ladd McConkey are comforting Linus-blanket targets for an offense that will never be mistaken for the flash of “Jerry Lee Lewis,” or the “Shock and Awe” of W’s invasion of Iraq, but has the ability to simply slowly grind an opponent into submission.
On defense, the “Sons of David Pollack,” the nation’s stingiest (11 pts) eleven, anchored by tackle Jalen Carter, backer Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and corner Makaki Starks, surrenders less than an eye-popping 80-rushing yards a game, and hits with the concussive force of a Mike Tyson right to the chin.
It has dominated the opposition in the same way that Alexander the Great dominated the Persian Empire, and overall is harder to penetrate than the security around Prince William and Kate, or the vaults at the Vatican.
In Baton Rouge, despite last Saturday’s embarrassingly desultory and costly$$$ losing performance, coach Brian Kelly, “The Man from Everett,” has been nearly as masterful as the “Kingfish” Huey Long in directing the Tigers during his initial sojourn on the Bayou.
On offense, the “Sons of Bert Jones,” are commanded by its elusive dual-threat marksman, QB Jayden Daniels, who in addition to compiling 15 TDs versus only 2 interceptions, also leads the team in rushing with 824-yards, and 11 touchdowns.
But on Saturday he is expected to be somewhat limited with a gimpy sprained ankle, exacerbated by an offensive line that could be the poster boys for a cheese factory in Switzerland having surrendered a mind-blowing 41-sacks, which is a losing Doc Holliday type of hand against the ferocious footballers from Athens.
The electric (if healthy) Arizona State transfer, is assisted by a trio of steamrolling line busting tailbacks; Josh Williams (returning from knee issue), Noah Cain, and John Emery, while chain-moving wideouts; Mailik Nabers, Kayshon Boute, and Mason Taylor will not cause any agita moments for opposing D-coordinators.
On D, the “Sons of Patrick Peterson” led by end BJ Ojulari, and backers Micah Baskerville, and Harold Perkins, swarm to ball, but have shown some crypto like weaknesses in slowing the run, which is also not a winning formula when taking on the Dawgs.
Overall, Georgia’s senior class has posted an eyebrow arching Goldman Sachs record of 46-5 during its tenure in Athens, and LSU is one of only two SEC teams that Bulldogs class has yet to defeat.
That all changes on Saturday, as the Dawgs, in the spirit of Vince Dooley, capture the SEC title, add another notch to that incredible senior record and move one step closer to its goal of repeating as national champions.
No. 4 USC at No. 12 Utah
Pac 12 Championship
(FOX, 8 p.m. Friday)
This is exactly the scenario as to why we despise these “eat your own” disingenuous $$$$$$money grabbing conference championship games.
Barak Obama was in the final year of his second term 2016, the last time a team from the Pac-12 earned a spot in the final four playoff, and without these coffer filling conference championships, USC would have already locked up one of those coveted playoff spots.
But it now has to face a very dangerous Utah squad, one that gave the Trojans its only loss, and at on a neutral site of Las Vegas no less, which will be no easy task.
And if the Trojans should fall, the Pac 12, like the proud and tough people of Ukraine, will once again be left out in the cold looking in.
With apologies to Randy Newman his paean “I love L.A.” it aptly summarizes the feelings of the USC faithful toward its pair of Oklahoma emigres, who in a single season have revitalized the Rip van Winkle fortunes of the dormant “Sons of John McKay.”
These two Trojan catalysts, coach Lincoln Riley, arguably the best known wizard this side of “Oz,” and along with his dual-threat Heisman front runner, QB Caleb (34 TDs, 3 Ints, 10 rushing) Williams, who hits his target with the precision of a Marine sniper, while playing with the swaggering leg shaking confidence Tina Turner sashaying to “Proud Mary,” have formed the best one two punch since Osborne and Frazier, or Parseghian and Hanratty.
The Heisman front running maestro is the director of the nation’s second (42 pts) highest scoring eleven, who hits his targets with Bernstein-esque precision featuring a trio of high cotton glue fingered receivers; Jordan Addison, last season’s Biletnikoff winner from Pitt, and his compatriots Tahj Washington, and Mario Williams, who have combined for 17 TDs, and averaging over 15-yards a catch, while tailback Austin Jones, has been a line smashing revelation since filling in for the injured bell cow Travis Dye.
On D, the “Sons of Willie McGinest,” anchored by its one man “Wrecking Crew,” tackle Tuli Tuipulotu fifth in the nation with (20) tfls, and second in the country with (12.5) sacks, but overall the D of USC sits a bottom feeding 91st overall and causes many a Pepto Bismol evening for the Trojans defensive coaches.
It has a doppelganger like resemblance to the matadors at the Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas in Madrid, Spain, waving its capes at the charging bulls, which for a football team trying to earn a spot in the final four is a major cause of trepidation for its faithful especially in facing this well coached Utes team.
Kyle Whittingham, the headman of the defending Pac-12 champions, who is finishing his nineteenth (153-73) season as the leader of the Salt Lake City eleven, could be the poster boy for the Coaches Witness Protection Program, and that is exactly the way he likes it.
On offense, the “Sons of Lee Grosscup,” the nation’s tenth (39) highest scoring squad, is directed by its dual-threat, anvil-hardened QB Cam Rising, who is tougher than the demonstrators facing down the “morality” police of Iran, with assists from a pair of road runners Micah Bernard, and Ja’Quinden for the nation’s tenth (220-yards) ranked ground assault, whose strength is its ability to move the chains in long slogging clock controlling drives.
And when the Beehive State sharpshooter takes to Salt Lake City skies, he luxuriates by lasering on his bulldozing All-America tight end tight end Dalton Kincaid (expected to play), with assists from wideouts DeVaughn Vele, and Money Parks, for an offense that doesn’t overwhelm, but is as relentless as a Nor’easter chewing on a dune on the Cape, and with apologies to Hank Stram, slowly matriculates down the field.
On D, of the “Sons of Luther Elliss” anchored by end Gabe Reid, and backers Mohamoud Diabate, and Karene Reid, swarm to the ball while hitting with the intensity of a Smithy forging a shoe, forcing its opponents to scrape for yards the same way a high rise window washer squeegees away any dirt or excessive moisture.
As we mentioned, this is a very dangerous game for the Trojans, as well as the entire Pac 12 conference, and with that said, we’ll stay with the Heisman front runner and trusts he figures out a way to squeeze out the victory.
No. 3 TCU at No. 13 Kansas State
Big 12 Championship
(Ch. 5, Noon)
Coach Sonny Dykes undefeated Horned Frogs have stunningly “jumped” over most of the college football elite, and if it is able to cash in one more wining hand by capturing this Big 12 championship game, its moves into the highly coveted bright lights of a final-four playoff. WOW!
But this will not be, with apologies to Fred Astaire, and Irving Berlin, an easy “Easter Parade” stroll.
The footballers from the “Little Apple” of Manhattan, Kansas, aka the Kansas State Wildcats present a Gibraltar-sized obstacle blocking the path of the Frogs in its quest to complete its Cinderella season.
In Forth Worth, the “Sons of Sammy Baugh,” are commanded by its Heisman contending QB Max (29 TDs-3 Ints-66%-5 rushing) Duggan, the pilot of the nation’s fourth (41 pts) highest scoring eleven, who performs with the same bravado as Freddy Mercury on stage at Live Aid, and is tougher than an iron worker 30 stories up on a windy bitter mid-January day.
The Frogs dart thrower gets a gigundous assist from his Doak Walker semi-finalist tailback Kendre Miller who has scored 16 TDs, while plowing the fields for nearly 1300 yards.
And when TCU’s commander takes to the skies over Amon Carter Stadium, he selects from a quintet of touchdown creating receivers led by Quentin Johnson, and Darius Davis who will test the mettle of any defense.
On D, with apologies to Homer, the “Sons of Greg Townsend” led by backers Dee Winters, Johnny Hodges, and end Dylan Horton, sits 74th overall, and a woeful 87th defending all aerial attacks, which just might be the “Albatross” that derails the Horned Frogs dream season.
It has also been a season of high drama for the faithful from Manhattan, Kansas, as Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats finds itself a skinny victory away from capturing the Big 12 championship crown.
And if it manages to knock off the Frogs, it will punch its ticket for a date in the Sugar Bowl with a likely matchup against the Tide of Alabama.
Not bad for a team that wasn’t expected to sniff the top-25!
The season shifted when QB Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska, was lost to a leg injury in the seventh game of the season.
That’s when the Cat’s called upon its backup QB Will Howard (13 TDs-2 Ints), who was patiently waiting in the wings like a Broadway understudy.
But like Lou Gehrig replacing Wally Pipp, once he got the call to perform on stage of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, he strutted like a Fosse Tony Award winner sparking the Cats to its current spot, one victory away from a Big 12 title.
The starry replacement is assisted by its own Doak Walker semi-finalist, its dynamic fireplug (5-6, 178) tailback Deuce Vaughn, who is 5-yards shy of 1300 yards and on the run is nearly as dangerous as riding the New York subway at midnight, while wideouts Kade Warner, Malik Knowles, and Phillip Brooks provide reliable glue fingered chain moving targets.
On D, the “Sons of Gary Spani,” the nation’s fourteenth (19 pts) stingiest, led by end Felix Anudike-Vzomah, and safeties Drake Cheatum, and Kenny Logan, flies to the ball while hitting with the same the intensity as a Steve Carleton fastball slicing and popping into the leather mitt of a catcher.
This is a difficult game to get a handle, Kansas State is very capable of changing the TCU’s golden carriage into a pumpkin, and upsetting the final four cart which is just fine with us.
But that said, for some reason there is a certain aura floating over the footballers from Fort Worth, and we believe that its salty Heisman contending field general, finds a way to finish the season in David-like perfection, and punches its ticket into the playoff.
No. 2 Michigan vs Purdue
Big Ten Championship
(FOX, 8 p.m.)
These Big Ten foes first strapped on its helmets in 1880 when Benjamin Harrison was lighting the fireplace in the Oval Office, a 34-6 victory by Big Blue, who has dominated the series 45-14, in the same way that Bobby Fischer once dominated the chess boards of the world.
Jim Harbaugh’s Maize and Blue are also a perfect 12-0 for the first time since the start of Bill “I feel your pain” Clinton’s second term in 1997, and with a hat-tip to the original “happy warrior” Hubert Humphrey, Michigan’s headman has described the season, with apologies to the Turtles and its huge hit “Happy Together,” as a “Joyful, happy ride that we’re on. It’s a mission, but a happy mission.”
Really? This is Harbaugh? There must be a cannabis shop near the entrance to the Ann Arbor campus?
These “Sons of Bo” have climbed to these Himalayan heights fortified behind a ferocious and disruptive D, the nation’s third (12 pts) stingiest, which ranks in the top five in every major category.
It is anchored by backers Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and tackle Kris Jenkins and overall causes more chaos than the poker games at the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse, and has been harder to penetrate than the security surrounding Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On offense, the “Sons of Jamie Morris” the nation’s seventh (39 pts) highest scoring squad, is directed by its freewheeling dual-threat maestro J.J. McCarthy, who plays with the élan of Paul Newman as “Fast Eddie Felson” in the movie classic: “The Hustler.”
The Maize and Blue’s field general gets a huge assist from his John Deere earthmovers Blake Corum (knee, may be limited) and his blazing backfield mate Donovan Edwards, who comprise the nation’s fifth best ground assault averaging an eye-rolling 244-yards a game.
And when the director of this Big Blue “happy” squad takes to the skies over Ann Arbor, he focuses on a trio of Allstate glue fingered chain movers; Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, defense stressors all.
In West Lafayette, it’s been a surprisingly pleasant season for the Purdue footballers, who captured its first ever Big Ten West title, and in doing so earned an entry into the Big Ten championship game for the first time since the last days of Bill and Monica in 2000. Yikes!
And with a huge upset, Purdue earns a spot in the Rose Bowl.
But to give you some idea as to the rarity of a Boilermaker to Big Ten West title, and earning an entry t of the Dean Martin rom a quintet of .om a pair of road runners Micah Bernard asquad making an appearance in the Rose Bowl, try this on for size; Purdue has the same number of graduates who have walked on the moon, as it does of quarterbacks who have led them to the “Granddaddy of them all.” TWO!
The QB’s were Bob Griese in 1966, and Drew Brees in 2000, and with apologies to Michael Jackson, the moonwalking graduates were Neil Armstrong in 1969, and Gene Cernan in 1972, who was the last man to set foot on the lunar surface. AMAZING!
Sixth-year QB Aidan O’Connell (22 TDs-11 Ints) the Boilers gun slinging Wallenda-esque aerial artist who is hoping to break that Lunar versus QB tie, is assisted by a trio of game changing wideouts; Charlie Jones, TJ Shefield, and tight end Payne Durham, who have combined for 186-grabs and 23-TDs, while its 97th ranked rushing attack led by Devin Mockobee has improved as its season has progressed.
On D, the “Sons of Anthony Spencer” featuring backers Kiernan Douglas, Jalen Graham, and end Jack Sullivan, is solid in all phases, but will not cause any sleepless moments for the Wolverines D-coordinator.
The Michigan “happy warriors” roll to a perfect baker’s dozen, and in doing so earn its second consecutive final four invite, but this time it has a “legitimate shot” at winning the national championship, which would be its first since Lloyd Carr was roaming the Ann Arbor sidelines in 1997.
Last week:1-3
Season record: 31-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.