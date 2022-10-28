We begin this week with a football team from the Bronx, a bell, and a tradition that is only granted to senior members of the team.
Fordham’s Victory Bell sits in front of the 97-year old Rose Hill Gymnasium on the campus of Fordham University.
It was presented to the University by Admiral Chester Nimitz, and blessed by Cardinal Spellman. It was taken from the Japanese aircraft carrier Junyo, and is a memorial to those who died in WWII.
And on May, 11, 1946 President Harry Truman was the first to ring the refurbished bell, which is known of the Fordham campus as the “Victory Bell.”
Whenever its football team wins a game every senior football player is lifted by an underclassman in order to “ring it with gusto,” in celebration of another victory, after every senior has its opportunity the fans join with the players and belt out the victory song.
“The fact that you have to watch it for three years before you are allowed to ring it, makes it much more special when you are a senior,” said one of the Rams players.
This weekend, let see which teams, with apologies to Liza Minnelli, ring them bells in victory, and which leave the field to the silence of another heart rendering loss.
No. 23 Fordham at No. 6 Holy Cross
(ESPN+, 1 p.m.)
In a week in which the FBS slate is less than Four Seasons worthy, we thought we’d begin by dropping down to the FCS level and feature the undefeated footballers of Holy Cross, arguably the best eleven in New England, versus the one loss Rams of Fordham in a battle for first place in the Patriot League.
Teddy Roosevelt was occupying the White House when the Rams and the Crusaders first strapped on its helmets in 1902, a 17-0 whitewash by Holy Cross, who have won five in-a-row to lead the overall series 31-25-2.
In addition to the winner claiming the top spot in the league, the added intrigue revolves around the contrasting styles between Fordham’s points-a-palooza top ranked offense, which is piling up an astounding average of 621-yards per game, versus the Crusaders and its seventh (16 pts) stingiest D which is considered one of the best in the FCS.
On offense, the “Sons of Vince Lombardi” who was a member of Fordham’s famed “Seven Blocks of Granite,” is piloted by QB Tim DeMorat, the nation’s second most efficient passer, who hits his target with the same precision as “The Who’s” Keith Moon pounding away on his drums on “We won’t get fooled again,” while directing the nation’s second (49 pts) highest scoring eleven, with same debonair flair as Steve McQueen in the “Thomas Crown Affair.”
The Rams dart thrower, who has tossed an eyebrow arching 33 TD’s, luxuriates by focusing on trio of game breaking receivers; Fotis Kokosioulis, who leads the nation averaging 114 receiving yards a game, his partner MJ Wright right behind averaging 106-yards, and Carter Dequece, who have combined for a defense stressing 21-TDs, while scoring with the speed of Sunday Silence in the 1989 Kentucky Derby.
And when this “Curtis LeMay” of Bronx football needs to give his arm a break, he simply turns to a pair of dynamic earth movers, Julius Loughridge, and Trey Sneed, who have combined for over 1100-yards and 10 TDs.
Unfortunately Fordham’s D is the mirror opposite of its high-flying counterparts, and could use all the inspiration that Jesuit founder Ignatius of Loyola can inspire.
These sieve-like, bottom (115th) feeding “Sons of HOF Alex Wojciechowicz,” featuring backers James Conway, Ryan Greenagen, and safety Stephen Williams have performed more like the matadors of Spain’s Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, seemingly avoiding contact at all costs, while allowing an astounding average of 37-points a game.
In Worchester, as important as this game is to the Crusaders, the most significant victory of the “Sons of Jimmy Griffin” occurred on November 28, 1942, when the Cross shocked the undefeated Eagles of Boston College 55-12 ruining its season of perfection.
But that stunning upset ended up saving the lives of the entire BC football team, one of whom was Mike Holovak, the future coach of the then Boston Patriots, as well as countless family members, fans, and administrators.
In anticipation of a big win, after all BC was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation, the Eagles had booked a “victory party” for that evening at the Boston’s legendary Cocoanut Grove night club.
But in an unspeakable tragedy, a fire broke out in the Melody room which was was well over its 460 person capacity, some say it was stuffed with 1000 patrons, and with the doors locked to prevent customers from skipping out on it bill, the instant inferno killed nearly 500 people in fifteen minutes, in the very room where the entire BC team would have been celebrating in one of our nation’s worst tragedies.
[In an historical note; the cover of the game day program featured the captains of both squads who wore the numbers of the final score; 55-12! And when the halftime score of Holy Cross 20-BC 6 was sent by wire across the country, editors from papers all over requested another take, figuring the score must have been mistakenly reversed as the 4-4 Crusaders were a three touchdown underdog. Amazing!]
On offense, the “Sons of Gordie Lockbaum” are directed by its dual-threat field general Matthew Sloka, who leads the team in rushing, with assists from tailbacks Peter Oliver and Jordan Fuller, while wide outs Jalen Coker, Ayir Asante, and Justin Shorter will stress any defense on a squad that is averaging a respectable 36-points a game.
On D, the “Sons of Bob Dee,” the nation’s seventh (16 pts) stingiest, anchored by corner Devin Haskins, who has blocked a punt in four consecutive games, and backers Liam Anderson, and Jacob Dobby, attacks with the same aggressiveness as that of Norman Mailer toward Gore Vidal, and are harder to penetrate than the security surrounding Volodymyr Zelensky.
Obviously we are not well versed in the goings on of the FCS, which makes this a difficult game to get a handle, but that said, we’ll stay with the Seven Hills footballers from Worcester to keep its “David of Michelangelo” season of perfection moving on the path of the yellow brick road.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
(FOX, Noon)
This will be the thirty-seventh time that these rivals have kicked off with the first occurring in 1912 when President Woodrow Wilson was feeling the freshening breezes of war.
In that initial encounter Penn State pitched a 37-0 shutout, but after that curtain raising flop in the mold of Paul Simon’s “The Capeman,” the Buckeyes, who have won five in-a-row, have turned it around and currently hold a 22-14 series advantage.
On offense, even the Buckeyes iconic coach, and military historian, Woody Hayes, “Mr. Three Yards and a Cloud of Dust” would doubtless be impressed with the da Vinci like offensive onslaught being displayed by these explosive Buckeyes.
Ryan Day, the Bucks head man, and UNH grad is the maestro who has his Scarlet and Grey footballers dominating defenses in the same way that Yo-Yo Ma captivates an audience by majestically strumming the strings of his Cello.
In his three plus seasons of roaming the sidelines of the Horseshoe, Day has tacked up better numbers than Elle MacPherson, as evidenced by his jaw-dropping 27-1 conference record (the one blemish coming last year in Ann Arbor - sorry Keith), followed by a Bud Wilkinson-esque overall 41-4 mark since taking over as the leader of the Script Ohio eleven.
These “Sons of Rex Kern” are commanded by its Heisman contending sharpshooter, QB CJ Stroud, who leads the nation in both pass efficiency, and touchdown (28) passes, while performing with the same effortless élan as Paul Newman in his iconic performance as Henry Gondorff in “The Sting.”
The Bucks director of the nation’s second (49 pts) highest scoring squad, who hits his target with the precision of Sharon Stone in the “Quick and the Dead,” is assisted by a trio of game-breaking receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Flleming, who have combined for 23 TDs, while the tailback tandem of TreVeyon Henderson, and Miyan Williams have stressed opposing defenses, but surprisingly struggled last week as its o-line exposed some inopportune cracks, which bears watching against Penn State.
[Note: The Bucks All-America wide out Jaxon Smith-Njigba, considered one of the nation’s best, has been out most of the year but is expected to see some very limited action.]
On D, the “Sons of Jim Stillwagon,” the nation’s fifth (14 pts) stingiest, anchored by end Zach Harrison, and backers Tommy Eichenberg, and Steele Chambers, attacks with the ferocity of Jimmy Barbeque Cherizier the leader of G9 Haitian gangs blocking access the Port-A-Prince fuel tanks, and is harder to penetrate than the prenuptial agreement between Bob Kraft and his new bride.
Coach James Franklin had the Nittany Lion faithful in full roar between the years of 2016 and 2019 when he led the “Sons of Rip Engle” to a stellar 42-11 overall record which included the 2016 Big Ten Title.
But in the previous two season the “We Are Penn State” footballers have been reduced to the Filene’s Basement discount rack, listing like the Titanic combining for an irrelevant pandemic infused 11-11 record, which is why this comeback season, and this game, represents a Prudential-sized opportunity for Penn State earn its way back into the national conversation.
On offense, the “Sons of John Hufnagel” are directed by its Jurassic sixth-year senior QB, Sean Clifford, who is tougher than Bob Cratchit enduring the insults of Ebenezer Scrooge before the spirits paid him a visit, with assists from his turbo charged tailback Nicholas Singleton, who averages 7-yards a carry, along with his partner Kayton Allen.
[Note: Clifford has vastly improved as he has eliminated his costly interceptions of past seasons.]
And when the Lions “senior citizen” takes to the skies over Beaver Stadium, wide outs Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley, and tight end Brenton Strange are solid receivers for an offense that overall is as pedestrian as Keith Lockhart leading the Pops at the podium at Symphony Hall.
On D, the “Sons of Dave Robinson” led by safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and backers Curtis Jacobs, and Abdul Carter surrenders a respectable 20-points a game, but struggles defending against opposing aerial attacks, which is the wrong recipe against the Buckeyes.
By late Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day will be adding another notch to his Goldman Sachs resume, as the “Sons of Woody” continue on the path toward its season ending Armageddon showdown against the Big Blue of Michigan.
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
(Ch.4, 3:30 p.m.)
Grover Cleveland was in his Oval Office redux years, when these border rivals first put on the pads in 1893, making it one of the oldest rivalries in major college football.
The first game was played on October 21, 1893, and with apologies to the “Ventures,” it was a 56-0 wipe out by the Wildcats of Kentucky, but unfortunately for the Blue Grass State faithful that “Ventures” hit could have become the Wildcats theme song, as the Volunteers have wrung out an astounding 82-26-9 record of dominance.
And since they became charter members of the SEC, Tennessee is an eye-popping 53-14-3 in the series, and during one particular barren and wondering stretch from 1985 to 2010, UT won a staggering 26 in-a-row. YIKES!
In this 118th hoedown, we think that the “Sons of Bear,” (Kentucky was his first head coaching job) which attacks behind a punishing iron clad defense will have the full attention of coach Josh Heupel and his Rocky Top eleven.
In Lexington, the “Sons of Babe Parilli” are directed by its anvil-chiseled leader, QB Will Levis, who plays with the same gritty and dusty bravado as the hired guns protecting the stage coach delivering the payroll.
The Wildcats field general is assisted by the road running duo of Chris Rodriguez, who is also dangerous coming out of the backfield, and his backfield mate Kavosiey Smoke, while targeting a trio of receivers Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown, and Dan Key for an offense that ranks 83rd overall, and will not cause any sleepless nights for opposing defensive coordinators.
Coach Mark Stoops, who in his tenth year of pacing the Kroger Stadium sidelines has done remarkable job in reshaping the fortunes of the Kentucky football, highlighted by a swarming signature defense, the nation’s ninth (16 pts) stingiest, led by backers DeAndre Square, Jordan Wright, and Jacquez Jones who hit with the concussive fury of Marvin Hagler against Tommy Hearns. TIMBER!
In Knoxville, the toughest job in Neyland Stadium belongs to the scoreboard operator.
The “Sons of Payton Manning,” the nation’s top scoring (50 pts) band in the land, have been compiling points faster than the UK elects another Prime Minister, or the Bard from Hibbing, Minnesota aka Bob Dylan writes another song.
The Vols Heisman contending QB Hendon Hooker, who performs with the same cocky panache as “Bob Fosse” in directing this majestic gridiron production, has only thrown a single interception and the nation’s second most efficient field general, is assisted by a threesome of receivers led by Jalin Hyatt, who leads the nation with 12 TD grabs and along with his partners Bru McCoy, and Ramel Keyton are some of the key components of this nuclear powered offense that is averaging a nation’s best 571-yards a game.
And when the Vols dart thrower is in need of a breather, tailbacks Jabari Small, and Jaylen Wright are like a Pedro Martinez-like change-up, and a challenge for any defense.
On D, the “Sons of Steve Kiner” anchored by backers Aaron Beasley, Jeremy Banks, and safety Trevon Flowers stone runners, but are a bottom feeding 130th in pass defense surrendering an average of 329-yards a game, and with apologies to “Ulysses,” could be an albatross of Twilight Zone dimensions in facing the Cats starry QB.
That said, we think the Vols Cinderella season continues on a roll, at least for one more week, as UT readies for its visit to Athens, Georgia in the latest game of the year in the SEC.
Florida vs No. 1 Georgia – Jacksonville
(Ch. 4, 3:30 p.m.)
These splenetic SEC rivals can’t even agree on the number of times they have met on the gridiron.
The Georgia Bulldogs are convinced that this is the 101st edition of “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” insisting that the first game was played in 1904, which was four years before the Ford Model T was introduced to the world.
The Gators on the other hand beg to differ, insisting that this is the centennial celebration, and list the ’04 game in its records as a “forfeit,” because at that time the school was known as Florida Agricultural College, and although it was a forerunner of the University of Florida, it was not the UF that we know today, and thus it remains adamant that the first “real” game was played in 1915.
Depending on which colors one supports, Georgia Red, or Florida Blue, the Athens footballers believe the record should read 54-44-2 in its favor of its Dawgs, while the Gainesville eleven believe it should read 53-44-2 in Georgia’s favor, it simply comes down to a matter of “alternative facts,” as someone once coined.
Either way this is a crucial game for both squads.
A Gator upset would be a season savior for the “Sons of Steve Spurrier,” while No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs can’t afford to look ahead to next week’s potential playoff game changer with Tennessee.
In Gainesville, when coach Billy Napier was hired the Gators faithful were as giddy as school girls filled, with Sinatra-esque “High Hopes” that he would be able to lead them back into the national conversation.
And given time he just may.
But alas, as its season has progressed another Sinatra classic “That’s Life” better captures the disappointment of the Swamp faithful as its beloved Gators are now more like the Japanese Air Force patrolling the waters off the North Korea’s coast, in a permanent “scramble mode” searching for bowl eligibility.
The biggest reason has been the inconsistent performance of its dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson, who has thrown one more interception (7) than touchdown pass, while completing a shade over fifty percent of his throws for a passing attack ranked a woeful 92nd in the country.
And on those rare occasions when the GPS of the Gators field general is properly calibrated, he can laser on a pair of defense stressing wide outs; Justin Shorter, and Ricky Pearsall, but the true offensive tone setters are tailbacks Montrell Johnson, and Trevor Etienne, who along with Richardson motor along as one of the nation’s top 20 rushing attacks averaging over 200-yards a game.
On D, the “Sons of Jack Youngblood” led by backers Amari Burney, Brenton Cox, and Ventrell Miller, have been nearly as ineffective as Red Sox general manager Heim Bloom, and a third down disaster forcing only a minuscule seasonal total of only 18 opposition punts, while allowing an average of 24-first downs, and exposing more holes than a Palestinian home located in the West Bank, or the testimony of Alex Jones.
In Athens, the “Sons of Vince Dooley” are attempting to become the first college grid-ironers since Alabama in 2011, ‘12, to capture consecutive national championship crowns.
But its path to that potential repeat is filled with nearly as many obstacles as a Russian tank attempting to retreat from the Ukrainian front.
On offense, the “Sons of Fran Tarkenton” are directed by its swashbuckling dual-threat field general, Stetson Bennett IV, and the 25-year old QB is also one of Athens newest millionaires, cashing in on his numerous NIL opportunities after leading the Dawgs to its first national since Vince Dooley’s Boys won in it 42-years ago.
The fearless dual-threat dart-thrower, who hits his target with the precision of Bob Gibson fastball, is the director of the nation’s eighth (41) highest scoring squad, with assists from tailbacks Daijun Edwards, and Kenny McIntosh, who is dangerous catching out of the backfield, while receives Darnell Washington, Ladd McConkey, and tight end Brock Bowers are solid chain movers.
On D, the “Sons of Richard Seymour” the nation’s second (9 pts) stingiest, anchored by backs Nolan Smith, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Malaki Starks hit with the concussive force of a Rocky Marciano overhand right, and are harder to penetrate than the National Archives holding the JFK Assassination records, and will be the side of the ball that will ultimately determine the playoff fate of the Bulldogs.
At game’s end Dawgs faithful will be toasting the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” by raising a celebratory victory cocktail, as the Bulldogs get ready for next week’s Armageddon clash of Himalayan proportions in Knoxville.
Last week: 3-1
Season record: 21-11
