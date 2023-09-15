We begin this week by dipping into the opening of the Ivy League schedule, specifically, the Big Green of Dartmouth, as a tribute to its 66-year old head coach, Eugene Francis Teevens, respected and known universally as "Buddy."
Sadly, this Dartmouth legend will not be on a football field this fall for the first time in nearly six-decades, and away from the Dartmouth Memorial Stadium sideline for the first time in 18-years.
The former class ’78 co-captain, who was the Ivy League Player of the Year in quarterbacking the Big Green to an Ivy title, as well as a member of the hockey team that played in the Frozen Four, suffered an horrific accident, when this seasoned bike rider,who rode solo across the county, was hit by a pickup truck on a darkened evening highway on March 16, riding to his Florida home after dinner.
His right leg was amputated, and he suffered spinal injuries, but is said to be communicating. He is back in Boston, but his family has kept his overall condition known to only to those in his close inner circle.
One of the members of that close knit group is his best friend, coach Tim Murphy of Harvard, who has known Buddy since their football playing days at Silver Lake Region High School in Kingston, Mass. Imagine, two high profile college football coaches, and best pals, from the same Massachusetts high school. WOW!
The start of a new season in any sport, brings with it the spirit of renewal, of a new beginning, and that with hard work, preparation, and discipline, no obstacle is too great to overcome.
Buddy espoused a simple philosophy to his players: “We want a great player when its football time, a great student when it’s academic time, and a great man all the time.”
And if anyone can make it back to the Hanover Green of the Dartmouth Campus, it is one tough hombre by the name of Buddy Teevens.
Dartmouth at No. 11 UNH
(ESPN+, 6 p.m.)
In light of Coach T’s absence, Dartmouth athletic director Mike Harrity has named 50 year-old Sammy McCorkle, who played cornerback for Florida’s 1996 National Championship team, and joined the Teevens coaching staff when Buddy returned for his second stint of leading his alma mater in 2005, as its interim coach.
It has been a seamless transition, as McCorkle has long been considered the heir apparent to Coach T whenever he decided to hang up his whistle.
The Ivy League schedule begins in the third week of September which puts all its teams at a serious disadvantage if they open up against a non-conference team, which is the case with New Hampshire, who has already played two games, giving its coaches a true feel of the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
On offense the “Sons of Dave Shula” are commanded by its dual-threat QB Nick Howard, who is more dangerous on the run, and assisted by his line busting tailback Q Jones, who is also a dangerous threat snagging passes sneaking out of the backfield, while wideout Paxton Scott is a comforting high quality mover of the chains.
On D, the aggressive “Sons of Reggie Williams” led by its tackling (10 a game) machine, safety Quinten Arello, end Charles Looes, and backer Macklin Ayers, will be severely challenged in slowing the big play aerial assault of the Wildcats.
In Durham, UNH headman Ricky Santos and his Wallenda-like flying offense, which has averaged 46-points in its first two games, and has shown the ability to score quicker than Carly Simon walking onto a yacht at a “Your so vain,” Hollywood party.
Junior QB Max Brosmer (9 TDs-1 Int – 68%) is the “mad-bomber” piloting this points-a-palooza eleven, with assists from its game breaking all-purpose receiver/tailback Dylan Laube, along with his wideout partners Logan Tomlinson, and DJ Linkins.
But in the first two games UNH’s D, featuring end Josiah Silver, and backers Ryan Toscano, and Bryce Shaw, has been run over more than Wile E. Coyote in the “Roadrunner” cartoon classic surrendering over 200-yards a game which is something that Dartmouth must exploit it wants to pull the upset.
In what will be an emotional Granite Bowl between these intra-state rivals, we would love to side with the “Sons of Buddy,” but we feel the Wildcats have too much firepower spoiling the debut for its interim headman Sammy McCorkle.
No. 11 Tennessee at Florida
(ESPN, 7 p.m.)
The cupcakes are fully digested, let the real games begin.
Josh Heupel, the Vols headman, who is embarking on his third season leading the footballers of Rocky Top, has changed the culture in Knoxville, making the “Sons of Payton Manning” a legitimate SEC threat while also making the game fun again, and the Tennessee faithful are delighted with the results.
In this bitter rivalry, known in the South as simply; “The Third Saturday in September,” Florida has dominated, having captured 16 of the last 18 over the “Sons of Johnny Majors.”
In fact, the Vols haven’t won in Gainesville since W was occupying the Oval in 2003.
And in the “Golden Age” of Gator football, between 1990 and 2001, when Steve Spurrier was lording over the SEC and collecting titles in the same way a squirrel stores its winter acorns, that road always led through Tennessee, as Georgia, Alabama, and LSU were nonentities.
It was during one of those epic battles, when the Gator’s head ball coach delivered one of his many classic zingers at his Tennessee rival coach Phil Fulmer; “You can’t spell Citrus without U-T! Brilliant!
(Note: The loser of this game was usually invited to the Citrus Bowl.”)
In Knoxville, the “Sons of Condredge Holloway,” who operate in nearly the same speed as F1 race car driver Max Verstappen zooms around a circuit, are commanded by its senior Michigan transfer, QB Joe Milton, who slings a football with the power of Zeus zinging lightning bolts.
But unlike the most powerful of the Greek gods, the Vols field general often displays the same accuracy as a New England weather forecaster.
But if his GPS is in proper working order, the 6-5, 242 jumbo-sized QB luxuriates by selecting from a trio of glue fingered chain movers: Ramey Keyton, Bru McCoy, and a 5-9, 165 pound water bug, with the descriptive name of Squirrel White, while tailbacks Jabari Smith, and Jaylen Wright, will test any defensive line.
On D, the aggressive “Sons of Reggie White,” who in this early season have garnered 11-sacks, are led by tackle Omari Thomas, his partner De’Jon Terry, and end Tyler Baron, and although it has shown to be a more cohesive squad, it stills needs to guard against its tendency to surrender the big play.
In Gainesville, don’t want to say that the coaching expectations of the “Swamp” faithful are unrealistic, but to paraphrase the words of a former Celtic coach, Rick “Snake Oil Salesman” Pitino: “Steve Spurrier is not walking through that door.”
Coach Billy Napier, in what might be a decisive job saving game, continues to search for that “Ponce de Leon” fountain, to return the “Sons of Tim Tebow” to its former SEC glory.
The Gators are directed by Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, a turnover machine, who averaged double digit interceptions in his two-years as a starter in Madison, and throughout his career has shown a propensity of tossing a pick at the most inopportune time.
The erratic field general, is assisted by his elusive receiver Ricky Pearsall, and freshman Eugene Wilson, while tailbacks Montrell Johnson, and Trevor Etienne, who in the past have demonstrated the ability to slice a defense, but have been stuck in neutral in this young season.
Last year the Gators aggressive D, led by nose Cam Jackson, tackle Jamari Lyons, and safety Bryce Thornton was shredded more than the documents of the American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the Taliban closed in, ranking 96th overall, and unless there is a dramatic improvement, Coach Napier will be on the clock.
As we mentioned the “Sons of Reggie White” haven’t won in the Swamp since 2003 when the gang of W, Rumsfeld, and Chaney, were on the search for “weapons of mass destruction,” that all changes on Saturday night, as the Boys from Rocky Top grab the huge W.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia
(Ch. 5, 7:30 p.m.)
This is the 106th edition of the “Backyard Brawl,” a battle that is nearly as intense as the divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, with the Panthers of Pitt holding a 62-40-3 advantage.
It garnered that moniker from the geographical closeness of both campuses, a mere 75-miles down the highway, and the “brawl” is drawn from the white hot disdain that grows toward a pair of opponents who have been clashing on the gridiron for over a century.
The series most lionized hoedown occurred in the 100th edition, when on a bitterly cold December 1, 2007 evening, a woeful and bedraggled 4-7 Pitt Panther squad, stumbled into Morgantown as a 28.5 point underdog, and proceeded to stun the No. 2 ranked Mountaineers, in what is known in those parts as simply: “The 13-9 game.”
This pigskin tragedy of Shakespearean proportions cost the “Sons of Don Nealon” its last, and likely only shot at a national title, because a victory would have put it into one of the two BCS finalist spots. Amazing!
Coach Pat Narduzzi’s “Sons of Dan Marino” are directed by old friend, former Boston College QB Phil “Mr. Erratic,” Jurkovec, its leather toughened dual-threat field general, who in his sixth year of college football eligibility.
The Panther’s seasoned commander is assisted by a trio of roadrunners; tailbacks Rodney Hammond, C’Bo Flemister, and Daniel Carter, while a three-pack of targets; tight end Gavin Bartholomen, and receivers Kunata Mumpfield, and Daejon Reynolds, are comforting and quality chain movers.
But the strength of the “Sons of Hugh Greene” is its aggressive attacking D, featuring backers Solomon
Bangally Kamara, and safety P.J. O’Brien, and will cause sleepless nights for opposing o-coordinators.
We don’t want to say that the seat of the Mountaineers headman Neal Brown, who is 23-26 overall and a woeful 14-21 in Big 12 games as he embarks on his fifth season of roaming the West Virginia sideline is toasty, but he needs to quickly contact the California hot shots, who fight the state’s wild fires, and order a dozen pair of their flame resistant pants.
QB Garrett Greene, who is more dangerous on the run, is the duel-threat director of the “Sons of Major Harris,” assisted by tailbacks CJ Donaldson, and Jahiem White, while tight end Kole Taylor, and freshman speedster Hudson Clement, provide comforting targets for an offense that will not cause any Ambien inducing nights for opposing D-coordinators.
Last year the WV’s D was as meek as Mr. Rogers, allowing over 32-points a game, but the hope in Morgantown, that with the transfer portal additions, along with solid backers Jared Bartlett, and Lee Kpogba, it will be tighter and stouter group, otherwise Mr.Brown will be planting a For Sale sign on his front lawn at season’s end.
We think the former Eagles QB leads the way, as Pittsburgh, who is making its first trip to Morgantown in decade, flies to the W behind the former Eagle.
Last week: 1-2 Season record: 3-3
That’s it from cyber-space. And if the spirit moves you, offer a prayer for Buddy and his family. We’ll be up and running with week 4 on Wednesday night. Until then, Peace, and listen to the music.
