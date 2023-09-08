We begin this week, where else, but in Boulder, Colorado as the hysteria over the Buffaloes opening victory against TCU is higher than a Kareem sky hook, with Ralphie the Bison arguably the best mascot in college football.
The first Ralphie was donated to CU in 1966, and it was a fraternity student at Delta, Delta, Delta that realized the Bison was a female, hence the name change from Ralph to Ralphie.
In 1987, the “Ralphie Handlers” were recognized as are varsity student athletes, who earn a varsity letter, but must maintain a certain GPA, and carry a full course load.
They also have to participate in designated speed workouts, and do twice a week lifts to handle an animal that can reach speeds of 25 miles per hour.
A team off five handlers, women were accepted in 1992, two up front to steer her around the field, two in the back at each side to guide, and one in the back to control her speed, and during the football season they can work upwards of 20-30 hours a week.
This weekend, let’s see which teams get corralled and stampeded by its opponents, and which break free and gallop to victory.
*****
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
(ESPN, 7 p.m.)
This is the tenth all-time matchup between these two blue bloods of the college football world, with the Longhorns holding a 7-2 advantage.
But this one carries as much buzz, excitement, and glamour as “Bogie and Bacall” strolling into New York’s 21 Club for a cozy dinner during the Golden Age of Hollywood.
In Austin, Texas the clarion call is as clear as the waters of Lake Tahoe; “The Big 12 Championship Game or bust.”
And despite that added pressure, its third-year (13-12) coach Steve Sarkisian welcomes the challenge, and is finally at peace with his roster saying; “This feels, and looks, like my team.” We’ll see about that coach!
The Horns new and improved lighter, and leaner QB Quinn Ewers, is the commander of an offense that returns nine starters, featuring All-America wideout Xavier Worthy, his partner Jordan Whittington,and tight end Ja’Tavioin Sanders, while tailbacks Jaydon Blue, and Jonathon Brooks are the principle road runners in a stable of high quality tailbacks.
But there remains lingering questions on the defensive side, as last season the ‘Burn’t Orange were burnt early and often by surrendering a plethora of explosive plays.
In order to address that dilemma, the “Sons of Tommy Nobis” took a deep reinforcements dive into the transfer portal, and along with returning backer Ethan Burke, nose T’Vondre Sweat, and backer David Gbenda, the Horns feel it has enough key returning cogs to be a much sturdier and aggressive group.
But fair warning to the visiting “Sons of Sam Houston,” as there are potential severe storm warnings emanating from Tuscaloosa.
“Saint Nick,” a.k.a. 72-year-old Nick Saban, who has never gone more than three years during his tenure as the headman of “Title Town” without capturing a national title, appears to be on a “no holds barred” scorched earth mission to maintain that otherworldly record.
The “Sons of Joe Namath” have also found a dynamic new field general in its electric dual-threat sophomore QB Jalen Milroe, who in addition to being an elite runner, has the ability to slice a defense with the same accuracy as Wyatt Earp.
And like most Alabama rosters, he luxuriates by choosing from a Tiffany-like case of high quality baubles, featuring tailbacks Jase McClellan, Rydell Williams, and Justice Hayes, and a threesome of glue fingered receivers; Isaiah Bond, Jermaine Burton, and Kobe Prentice, each of whom has the ability to break the spirit of a defense.
On D, the return of Kevin Steele, Saban’s first Alabama d-coordinator, provides a level of trust for an attacking eleven led by backer Dontae Lawson, All-America corner Kool-Aid McKinstry and safety Caleb Downs.
Channeling the spirit of Jim Croce, “You don’t mess around with Nick,” as the Tide will take no prisoners.
*****
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
(Ch. 5, 3:30 p.m.)
The faithful of both programs are still on its a sugar high after feeding on a pair of season opening cupcakes.
But reality settles in this weekend, with a seasonal tone setting game that carries more importance in Coal Gable, and College Station, than the first episode of the “Golden Bachelor!” Kidding me!
In a Teutonic shifting in the “Land of the 12th Man,” the Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, as a result of last season’s 5-7 disaster, and the third highest paid $9.5 million paid coach in America, relinquished his play calling duties, handling them over to new coordinator Bobby “Motorcycle Riding” Petrino, who, unlike the Trump sycophants, is no yes man.
Petrino’s first foray in the position was an unmitigated success, as A&M’s new up-tempo, multiple formation attack, scored over 40-points for the first time in an eye-popping 651-days. AMAZING!
QB Connor Weigman is the commander of these “Sons of John David Crow,” with assists from an elite receiving corps led by Noah Thomas, and Evan Stewart, but a pedestrian ground attack led by AmariDaniels, and his partner Le’Veon Moss, will allow defenses to blitz the quarterback with abandon.
Last season the Aggies D was shredded like a Julienne Carrot salad, allowing a jaw-dropping average of more than 200 rushing yards a game. But with the maturation of end Fadil Diggs, tackle Walter Nolen, and BC transfer cornerback Josh DeBerry, it is expected to be, if not Falstaff-esque, a much stouter eleven.
In Coral Gables, waiting for the Canes to awaken from its Rip Van Winkle slumber and return to its former greatness, has been nearly as futile as leaving the porch light on waiting for Jimmy Hoffato return.
But there is a sense of renewal in Coral Cables, as its head man Mario Cristobal cleaned house after last season’s 5-7 debacle, hiring seven new assistants, led by a pair of new coordinators; Shannon Davis on offense, and Lance Guidry on defense, and along with an infusion of portal transfers optimism reigns, at least for the moment, at the home of the U.
The “Sons of George Mira” are under the direction of its steady field general with the Gleason-esque aristocratic name of Tyler Van Dyke, who is expected to thrive with the new emphasis on the vertical passing attack.
The Canes QB is assisted by a trio of field stretching receivers Colbie Young, Xavier Restrepo, and the speedy Tyler Harrell, while the running attack will be by committee led by the talented HenryParrish.
On D, a pair of transfers, backer Francisco Mauigoa, corner Davonte Brown, along with All-America safety Kamren Kinchens, are expected to provide a good deal of much needed tensile strength to thatside of the ball.
This is another very difficult game to get a handle, but with that said, we think that the addition of “zoom zoom” Petrino to the Aggies staff will be enough to carry the day.
*****
Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado
(FOX, Noon)
“Here we go again!”
That was the crying consensus throughout the Cornhusker State after another desultory acid inducing loss by the Big Red.
The once proud and mighty Cornhuskers, whose last winning season was in 2014, have lost 21-conseutive games against ranked teams and now finds itself stuffed deeply into the bin of irrelevancy.
But we do believe that the “Sons of Johnny Rodgers,” under the stoic tutelage of of its new headman Matt Rhule, a.k.a. “Mr. Steady as she goes,” who rebuilt programs at both Temple, and Baylor, is the perfect choice to eventually erase the losing culture that has enveloped like a vine of poison ivy around the footballers program in Lincoln.
QB Jeff Sims, a dual-threat specialist, who comes to Lincoln by way of the transfer portal from Georgia Tech, is the new “Big Red” commander, and who is the third new starter in the last three seasons does more his damage on the run than with his arm.
Under O-coordinator Marcus Satterfield, the Husker’s offense will focus on an “old school” power running attack featuring Sims, and tailbacks Gabe Evans, and Anthony Grant, which brings a glint of joy to the eyes of the long time to Nebraska faithful.
The relatively inexperienced D, under new coordinator Tony White, will aggressively attack in the unusual 3-3-5 formation led by backer Luke Reimer, corner Omar Brown, and safety Isaac Gifford, which is the same formation that Rhule incorporated to great success at Baylor.
In Boulder, the grammatically challenged mantra: “We Comin!” has the Buffalo faithful, with apologies to Alfred Hitchcock, in a “Psycho” frenzy, as tickets for Saturday’s game are selling for upwards of $500.
And with a hat tip to Gary Cooper, at “high noon,” the eyes of the college football world will be focused on Folsom Field to find out if these “Sons of Cliff Branch” are “Real or Memorex.”
QB Shedeur Sanders, rocket armed swashbuckling son of “Coach Prime,” who hits his target with the same precision as the “Sundance Kid,” is the unimpeachable raucous leader of this points-a-paloozaproduction.
The Buffs dynamic magician, who plays with esprit de corps reminiscent of Baryshnikov floating across the Lincoln Center stage, luxuriates by selecting from a stockpile of weapons that is the envy of the Israeli Mossad.
It features a trio of game breaking receivers; Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver, and two-way phenom Travis Hunter, and mixed with a pair of earth churning tailbacks, Dylan Edwards, and Kavosiey Smoke creates nightmares for opposing d-coordinators.
Last week the Buffs D, led by another son of “Prime’s” safety Shilo, along with his partner Trevor Woods, and backer Marvin Ham II, played as if it was trying out for matador school, and with apologies to Dickens, needs to tighten like the purse strings of Scrooge before he was visited by the three spirits when it faces much tougher offenses later in the year.
For the moment, with a hat tip to my HOF pal Mark Blaudschun, we’ll sip the Kool-Aid being produced in Boulder, as the “We Comin” Buffaloes of Coach Prime begins its season 2-0.
*****
No. 6 FCS Holy Cross at Boston College
One additional game which carries local interest will be kicking off at noon just down the street in Chestnut Hill.
It will be the 84th meeting between the Boston College Eagles, and Holy Cross Crusaders, who first clashed on the gridiron when William McKinley was occupying the Oval in 1896, with the Eagles holding a 49-31-3 series edge.
The Cross, led by its stellar coach Bob Chesney, have won 18-consecutive FCS regular season games, including four consecutive Patriot League titles.
And if the BC’s headman Jeff Hafley (15-21) has another disastrous season, Mr. Chesney should be the first call the BC “brain trust” makes to try and fix its sadly irrelevant program.
